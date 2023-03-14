Home

Yoga For Hypertension: 6 Effective Asanas For Regulating High Blood Pressure

Yoga For Hypertension: Calming down the body and relaxing the brain is equally important. Certain simple and effective yoga poses can help your mind and body relax and also manage high blood pressure levels.

Yoga for Hypertension: High blood pressure or hypertension has now become a rather common condition in people. While finding out the particular is not easy, but high levels of blood pressure can put your heart, kidneys and other body function at risk. There is a reason why it is a called a ‘ silent killers.’ As per the definition by World Health Organisation (WHO) blood pressure is the force exerted by circulating blood against the walls of the body’s arteries, the major blood vessels in the body. Hypertension is when blood pressure is too high. Consumption of healthy balanced diet, regular exercising, altering sedentary lifestyle or taking proper medical care are some ways to regulate the blood pressure. In addition to these, yoga may act as a calming and healthy alternative to manage the levels of hypertension. This ancient method is a solution to several health problems from time immemorial.

Yoga Asanas To Control high Blood Pressure

Chakravakasana or Cat-Cow Pose: This gentle, accessible backbend stretches and mobilises the spine. Practicing this pose also stretches your torso, shoulders, and neck. For this one needs to get on all fours and place their wrists underneath your shoulders and your knees underneath your hips. Inhale as you look up and let your stomach drop down toward the mat. Exhale as you tuck your chin into your chest, draw your navel toward your spine, and arch your spine toward the ceiling. Bhujangasan: Also goes by the name as cobra pose, Bhujangasana majorly aims at the abdominal region. It helps in blood circulation , strengthens back and promotes heart health. One must lie down on the stomach, stretch their legs and lift their chest up with both hands on the sides. Sukhasana or Easy Pose: As the name suggests, it is an easy pose. This is one of the easiest and effective yoga asanas. You just have to sit with backs upright and legs crossed. close your eyes and breathe in and out for few minutes. It is a relaxing technique that helps relieve stress and calms down the body and brain. Shavasana or Corpse Pose: After a long day of stressful work, all we want is to lie down. And that’s what you have do in this pose. It is one of the easiest pose where one needs to lie down on your back. It is a great way to control blood pressure. Child pose: It may look like you’re resting, but Child’s pose is an active stretch that helps elongate the back. It’s also a great de-stressor before bed at the end of a long, exhausting day. Start on all fours with your arms stretched out straight in front of you, then sit back so your glutes (butt muscles) come to rest just above — but not touching — your heels. Bridge Pose: This yoga pose aids in strengthening your body and improving balance too. It is said to be one of the most helpful positions for heart blockage. Lie down on your back and place your feet wide apart. Now, press down your feet firmly and lift yourself off the mat. You can place your arms to the side with your palms facing downwards on the floor.

