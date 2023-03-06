Home

Holi 2023 Recipes: 6 Effective Detox Drinks For Party Lovers This Festival, And How to Make Them!

Holi 2023: After a great day of savoury foods, it is important remove the toxins from the body. Here are some easy to make detox drinks for a refreshing breath post Holi.

Detox Drinks For Holi: With splash and dash of colours around the corner, the aura is abuzz with gourmet and happiness. The festival of colours is not just about colours and pichkari but also about savoury indulgences. From gujiyas, dahi bhalle, to kanji and every other traditional household dish, Holi is one of the biggest festivals celebrated with much fanfare in India and not to forget the delicious cuisine one gets to enjoy. And like every other big Indian festival, sweets and namkeens take over the day making most of us say, ‘aaj bahut zyada khaliya…(We have eaten too much today),” and very aptly so too. So, after a day of devouring on food, drinks and playing with colours, it is important for the body to detox. The fired food essentials from the festive day tend to cause fatigue, bloating, and sluggishness.

Therefore here are 6detox drinks to boost your energy levels post Holi. Easy to make at home refreshing drinks to try:

1.A Berry Blast

Pick and chop your favourite berries like strawberries, blueberries etc, add a pinch of salt, lemon juice and mix it well in water. Serve it chilled or at room temperature. Berries are rich in antioxidants and also help in protecting cells. They also help in improving blood sugar.

2. Sattu sherbet

It’s the season Sattu people! Sattu sherbet is a refreshing drink that will not only keep you filled for aood time but also is very nutritious. Not to forget, it is a great drink for summers because Summers are too early this time!

3.Orange and Ginger

After good day of fried food and sweets, it is important to get rid of those toxins. For making this amazing detox drinks get ginger puree and mix with water, orange juice. Add some turmeric for medicinal purposes and then blend it well.

4.Cucumber And Kiwi Juice

Cucumber is a refreshing and cool-some fruit that has several benefits. It is a good ingredient to use to make drinks in summer. Kiwi is another fruit that is great for health and blood regulation. Blend nicely chopped Kiwi, cucumber with pepper salt in water. Add ice cubes to cool down your stomach and voila, another great detox drink to the rescue!

5.Ginger and Mint

Another amazing detox drink is ginger and mint. Blend crushed ginger pieces, mint leaves, lemon juice and pinch of salt with water.

6.Coconut Water With Mint

Seeing coconuts on carts, it means Summers are here. Coconuts make up for one of the most refreshing and yummy drink. Mint, coconut water with pinch of salt or pepper is a great blend for a soothing drink post celebrations.

While there is no regimented recipes to make a great concoction with these ingredients, one may add and subtract salt or peer or nay other spice to make an amazing detox drink for yourself.

