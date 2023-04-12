6 Essential Signs of Healthy Digestion as Per Ayurveda

Home

Gut Health: Your digestive health can benefit from dietary and lifestyle changes including eating whole foods and avoiding late-night meals. Your digestive health is directly impacted by what you eat and how you live. Some behaviours, such as smoking, drinking alcohol, and others are linked to detrimental consequences on your general health. They may even be to blame for a few common stomach problems. How to know if the food you ate has been digested well? Ayurveda doctor and wellness coach Vara Yanamandra reveals the essential signs of healthy digestion.

6 VITAL SIGNS OF HEALTHY DIGESTION AS PER AYURVEDA

Clean Belching: Sour belching is an indicator of excess acid in your stomach Enthusiasm: Excitement in life comes from good nourishment Proper Evacuation of Natural Urges: Constipation is a key indicator of improper evacuation. Feeling Lighter: Feeling heavier or sluggish after a meal is also a sign of digestive toxins inside. Feeling Hungry: Poor appetite stems from poor metabolism and weak digestive fire. Feeling Thirsty: Restoration of thirst indicates good metabolism and nourished tissues.

The meals you eat are converted into the nutrients your body requires from your digestive system. If you don’t take care of your digestive system, your body can have trouble absorbing those crucial nutrients.

Did you know that drinking a lot of water is beneficial for your digestive system? Fibre draws water into the colon to make stools that are softer and bulkier, which makes them easier to pass through. You can increase the effectiveness with which your digestive system works as well as your general sense of well-being by taking actions to enhance your digestive health.

