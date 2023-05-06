Home

Heart Failure: 6 Factors That Affect Your Heart Health

Heart Failure denotes the inability of the heart to pump blood as well as it should. It is a chronic and progressive condition, which if not treated or managed effectively can worsen over time. The functioning of the body depends upon the ability of the heart to pump oxygen-rich blood to the cells for nourishing them to ensure that the body works properly. A disruption in the blood flow can cause hindrances in daily activities due to shortness of breath or weakness or in extreme cases, lead to more fatal conditions including death. Dr Lalit Kapoor, Senior Consultant, Rabindranath Tagore International Institute of Cardiac Sciences, Kolkata reveals that heart failure is commonly caused by coronary artery disease, a disorder that narrows the arteries which supply blood and oxygen to the heart. However, other conditions may also increase the risk of developing heart failure such as diabetes, heart attack, congenital heart disease, thyroid and high blood pressure. The health expert further shares six factors that affect patients with weak hearts.

6 FACTORS THAT AFFECT YOUR HEART HEALTH

Coronary Artery Disease: Narrowing or blockages in the blood vessels that supply the heart can lead to heart muscle damage and weakened heart function, which can eventually lead to heart failure High Blood Pressure: Over time, high blood pressure can damage the heart muscle and reduce its ability to pump blood effectively Diabetes: People with diabetes are at increased risk of developing heart disease, as high levels of glucose in the blood can damage blood vessels and the heart muscle Heart Valve Disease: Damage or dysfunction in the heart valves can lead to problems with blood flow and reduced heart function Cardiomyopathy: This is a disease of the heart muscle that can cause the heart to become enlarged, thickened, or rigid, and can reduce its ability to pump blood effectively Lifestyle Factors: Unhealthy lifestyle habits, such as smoking, a sedentary lifestyle, and a diet high in salt, can increase the risk of heart disease.

Other factors that can contribute to heart failure include certain infections, such as viral myocarditis, and certain medications, such as chemotherapy drugs that can damage the heart muscle. It is important to manage these risk factors to reduce the risk of developing heart failure and to seek prompt medical attention if symptoms of heart failure develop. There are various ways to manage heart failure in case an individual is detected with it. With the advancement of medical technology, this progressive disease can be managed through different therapies and treatments.

Overall, it’s important to recognize that heart failure can have wide-ranging effects on the body and to address any underlying health conditions that may be contributing to the condition. This may involve lifestyle changes such as diet and exercise, medications, and other treatments recommended by a cardiologist.











