Gut Health: 6 Foods to Enhance Digestion During Summers

A good gut health means having the right amount of good bacteria or microbes in the digestive tract. It would further help in gastrointestinal health.

Summer is here with all its entailments. The fun of vacation is raising excitement, on the other hand people are on the look out for the right food and drinks to keep the body calm and cool during the hot and humid days. Digestion is one of those aspect that people focus on. A good gut health is important and we all know it. But how can we incorporate it in our daily lifestyle? A good gut health means having the right amount of good bacteria or microbes in the digestive tract. It would further help in the gastrointestinal health. While these microorganism are ‘micro’ but have major impact on our overall health. From digestion, immune system, to moods, gut health impacts overall body. Also, gut microbes are paramount for survival too.

Summers is the time when we all crave for chilled drinks and cooling foods for our body. So, here are some soothing foods for better digestion during hot summer.

Here are 6 Summer Foods For Gut Health

Curd Rice

Curd is already a cooling and soothing food for the body. It is packed with probiotics and is a good source of vitamins and calcium too. A bowlful of curd rice will help to soothe the system and keep th egut healthy.

Oats

There are various health benefits of oats and consuming it regularly can help you live an extremely healthy life. It restores healthy gut bacteria and leaves you feeling fuller for a long period of time.

Buttermilk

Chaach or buttermilk is the OG summer drink. A drink for all moods, it is a good source to help the digestive process. it helps to prevent bloating and constipation. Also contains essential vitamins

Whole Grains

Whole grains can provide you the much-needed nutrition, and help in maintaining good gut health. Include options like barley and ragi rather than going for traditional grains. Whole grains not only reduce inflammation but promote the growth of good bacteria.

Sprouted moong dal salad

Sprouted moong salad is a refreshing summer dish supporting gut health. It’s rich in fibre, enzymes, vitamins, and minerals that aid digestion and reduce the risk of constipation and bloating. Additionally, it’s a low-fat and nutrient-dense meal that helps keep you hydrated and cool in the summer.

Chia seeds

Chia seeds contain several elements that are a part of a well-balanced plant-rich diet. Chia seeds are known to aid weight loss, lower blood pressure and cholesterol, improve digestion, and much more. Add soaked chia seeds to your everyday diet by making summer coolers and healthy drinks for a boost of nutrients.















