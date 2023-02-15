Home

Heart-Health Tips: 6 Golden Rules to Swear by For Strong And Healthy Heart

Here are some heart-friendly habits that will safeguard you from various heart diseases. Read on!

Heart-Health Tips: 6 Golden Rules to Swear by For Strong And Healthy Heart (Source: Freepik)

Heart Health Tips: Just like respiratory, joint, liver, and kidney problems, even cardiovascular diseases are in rise among the people. Currently, there is a worrisome trend of heart attacks that have been witnessed in youngsters right from the age of 20s and 30s. It will be imperative for one to keep heart ailments at bay and stay healthy. Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre, Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai suggests some heart-friendly habits that will safeguard you from various heart diseases. Read on to know more and follow them right away!

1. Walk, walk, walk: If you are not walking then, you are doing it all wrong! Walking is beneficial for the heart and can help you to enhance your cholesterol levels, blood pressure energy levels, and induce weight loss. It also helps in managing stress that can be harmful for your heart health.

2. Don’t forget to exercise daily: Apart from walking, you can also do swimming, strength training, running, jogging, cycling, yoga and aerobics to improve your heart health. Climb stairs instead of taking an elevator.

3. Eat a well-balanced diet: It will be essential for you to adopt healthy eating practices. Try to include fresh fruits, vegetables, beans, nuts, lentils, whole grains, and pulses in the diet. Cut down on sodium-rich foods that can cause serious health issues and rise in blood pressure.

4. Drink enough water: Did you know? Around 2-3 liters of water a day can do the trick. It can keep you hydrated, ease digestion and flush out toxins from the body.

5. Say NO to smoking and alcohol: It is best to avoid smoking which constricts the blood vessels and causes a heart attack. Alcohol too contains a lot of calories and leads to obesity which can further raise the risk of heart problems.











