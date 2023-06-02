6 nail care essentials that will help you take better care of your nails

Home

Nail Care 101 : 6 Essentials To Keep Your Nails Healthy And Hygienic

Want your nails to always look pretty and clean? Here’s how to take care of your nails

Taking care of your nails isn’t just about pretty manicures; it’s about keeping your hands healthy and happy. After all, our hands do so much for us, and it’s only fair that we return the favor.

Neglecting your nails can lead to a whole bunch of not-so-pleasant consequences. First, if you don’t care for them, they can become weak, brittle, and prone to breakage. And let’s be honest, nobody wants jagged edges catching on everything they touch.

Neglecting your nails can also pave the way for pesky infections, like painful hangnails or unsightly fungal growth.

Think about it this way: your hands are there for you every step of the way, helping you achieve countless tasks and goals. From typing on a keyboard to holding a loved one’s hand, they’ve got your back. And hey, we only have one set of hands, so giving them the love and attention they deserve is crucial.

So, whether it’s regularly moisturizing your cuticles, keeping your nails trimmed and clean, or using a protective base coat, taking care of your nails is an investment in your overall hand health. So let’s show our hands some appreciation and give them the TLC they deserve!

How often should you care for your nails?

Clean your nails daily, removing dirt and grit behind the nail. Trim and shape them every 1-2 weeks using clean tools. Use a moisturizer daily. Wear gloves when using harsh chemicals. And finally, give your nails breaks from nail polish to prevent dryness.

What to do if you notice a nail infection?

If you notice a nail infection, act as soon as possible. Clean the area daily with mild soap and warm water. Soak the affected nail in warm water and Epsom salt. Apply over-the-counter antibiotic ointment and cover with a sterile bandage. Avoid using nail polish. If the infection worsens or causes severe pain, seek medical attention.

Essentials to help better your nail care



Shea butter is a natural powerhouse that moisturizes and hydrates your nails, thanks to its abundance of natural fatty acids and vitamins. Keep some soothing shea butter within reach and apply it regularly throughout the day, especially when you notice dryness in your hands. Remember, your cuticles are likely to be dry too. By using shea butter, you can enjoy stronger and healthier nails.

This Floral Collection China Blue hand and nail cream smells of fresh, clean linen and is the perfect consistency to coat and hydrate the skin on your hands and nails. Unlike many other creams, this particular one is easily absorbed and leaves no stickiness.

This fantastic mini pedicure kit is convenient for foot care. It’s perfect for filing and smoothing your nails, particularly those sharp edges that can cause discomfort when wearing tight shoes. The kit also comes with foot scrubbers because taking care of the skin on your feet is just as important.

This all-in-one fingernail care set has got you covered. With two clippers and a handy mini nail file, it’s everything you need to maintain your nails. After your regular trim, use the mini nail filer to smooth out any sharp or uneven edges. Investing in high-quality nail clippers that won’t break or rust over time is essential. This set is crafted from durable stainless steel and even comes with a convenient mini case for storage and portability.

The Ultra Nails Nail Strengthener has a specially designed formula to revive your nails to their better days. It uses a combination of ingredients, including Calendula, Lavender, Tea Tree, Cucumber, Aloe Vera, Protein, Vitamins and Mucopolysaccharides, to deliver a non-irritating formula that’s quickly absorbed to strengthen your nails.

B12 is one of the most important vitamins to have healthy nails and hair, but if you’re not able to get enough through your diet, using supplements is a great and healthy alternative. If your nails have blemishes or discoloration, this is a telltale sign you’re deficient. B12 enables iron to be absorbed by the body by making sure there are enough red blood cells in the correct formation.

Buy it here
















