Milk Allergy: 6 Possible Reasons That Milk is Making You Sick, Expert Speaks!

Milk allergy is the most common food allergy for children and is the second most common food allergy for adults.

Milk allergy is an a typical immune system response to milk and products containing milk. It’s one of the most common food allergies in children. According to Mayo clinic, Milk allergy is an atypical immune system response to milk and products containing milk. It’s one of the most common food allergies in children. Avoiding milk and milk products is the primary treatment for milk allergy. Fortunately, most children outgrow milk allergy. Those who don’t outgrow it may need to continue to avoid milk products.

Nutritionist, Anjali Mukerjee shares on her Instagram post ”Growing up we were all taught one thing, milk is great for our health especially if we want strong bones and teeth. With that still being true, over the years many people have developed certain intolerances and other issues linked to milk. Hence, researchers have begun to study the possible causes of this. Swipe right to know why milk is potentially making you sick”

Here’s Why Milk is Actually Making You Sick

Milk may cause health problems due to protein, fragment called A1 beta-casein, found in regular cow’s milk This protein has linked to various health issues such as cold, congestion, sinus, fatigue, inflammation, body stiffness, Type-2 Diabetes, Autism and other neurological disorders. The milk that does not contain mutated A1 beta-casein protein is called A2 milk. It is the healthy milk It is still not known whether this mutation affects everyone or just some people or does it affect everyone a little bit and accumulates over the years or does it accumulate only for some. This mutation was discovered a few decades ago but became known very recently. While it is still unclear how this protein affects everyone, selective breeding can eliminate that problem by breeding cows that produce A2 milk.











