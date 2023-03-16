Home

6 Quick And Healthy Breakfast Recipes to Keep You Energetic Through The Day

Here are some of the best breakfast recipes that are healthy as well as easy-to-make.

We all grew up listening to our elders on how breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Remember the time when we could not even dare to think about leaving for school without having our tummies full?

However, as we grew and got trapped in hectic schedules, breakfast became the last thing on our to-do list. Our priorities somehow changed, and the worst part is we do not even have realization of the negative impact this negligence has on our health. It feels difficult to have a proper breakfast as we are running out of time so much so that many of us end up skipping breakfast altogether. What if we make use of high-energy nutrient-dense foods that are prepared in the blink of an eye (not really, but in two-minutes time)?

6 Quick And Healthy Breakfast Recipes to Keep You Energetic Through The Day:

Cornflakes: Picking a cereal is undoubtedly the best and easy breakfast meal. Pour some crispy cornflakes into a bowl and add warm or cold milk. You might add some honey or consume it as is before the flakes turn soggy. While doing grocery shopping, always remember to choose cholesterol-free cornflakes that are rich in iron and vitamins. Muesli: Just like cornflakes, all you need to do is pour in muesli and consume it with your go-to dairy: milk (warm or cold) or yogurt. Consider adding a fruit or two and a handful of nuts. If you do not have time to dice fruits, pick muesli that has the goodness of both fruits and nuts. This way, you have two fewer steps to follow amid the rush. Sunny-side-up: Eggs are rich in protein and therefore a perfect go-to option for breakfast. While omelets are a global favourite, go for a sunny-side-up or a full-fried one when cutting vegetables might be a bit much. Have it as is or better eat it with bread or croissant to ensure no more nibbling junk food before lunch. Peanut butter and bread: Wondering what is better than butter and white bread, it is peanut butter with multigrain/brown bread. You may also go for a chocolate spread to give a treat to your taste buds. Ready in a jiffy, you get full for a long time translating into lesser cravings to chomp in the day. Have it with your favourite instant tea. Smoothie with a dash of peanut butter: Add your favourite fruits, half a cup of unsweetened Greek yogurt, one cup of your choice of milk (vegan can go for soy or nut milk), and a tablespoon of peanut butter in a blender and blend until smooth. Consume the beverage immediately. The peanut butter will enhance the taste and nutritional value of the smoothie. Masala oats: Instant masala oats are a saviour for people on the go. All you need is a cup full of masala oats and a cup and a half of water. Let them boil for 2-3 min. Have it while it is still hot and there you are with just the right kind of energy you need to nail the day.

Amid the hustle and bustle of everyday life, never let your health take a backseat. Health, undoubtedly, is wealth and to ensure a healthy lifestyle, consuming a nutrition-packed breakfast every morning is a must. A busy life is all the more reason why we need to have a nutritious breakfast. Following easy recipes is the most feasible option to ensure that skipping breakfast becomes out of the question.

