Matka Water Benefits: 6 Reasons Why Drinking Water From Earthen Pot is Perfect For Summer Season

Earthen pot or matka is prevalent in many Indian homes, particularly in the summer. Here’s why Water kept inside it is considered to be incredibly beneficial:



Matka Water Benefits: Water consumption is crucial for maintaining good health, particularly in summertime, when temperatures rise and when dehydration can be a significant issue. Have you ever consumed water from a matka or earthen pot? If not, you must have observed people keeping matka in their houses. While there are numerous ways to stay hydrated, gulping water from a clay pot, or matka, is one ancient technique that is also a beneficial and healthy lifestyle decision. People used these matkas to keep the water naturally cool when refrigerators were not commonly used. Here are some advantages of consuming summertime water from a clay pot or matka.

6 ADVANTAGES OF DRINKING WATER FROM MATKA OR EARTHEN POT

Natural Coolant: Water cools more naturally when kept in a clay pot. Water swiftly evaporates through the small pores on the clay pot’s surface. The water inside the pot loses heat during the evaporation process, bringing the temperature down. Prevents Cough & Cold: Itching and throat irritation might result from drinking cold water straight from the refrigerator. Clay pot water, on the other hand, is the perfect temperature—it is soothing to the throat and won’t make someone cough or get old. Alkaline: The majority of the food we consume turns acidic in the body and produces pollutants. Due to its alkaline composition, clay interacts with acidic foods to maintain an appropriate pH equilibrium. hence preventing acidity and problems associated with the stomach. Aids Digestion: Drinking clay pot water every day can increase metabolism because it contains no chemicals of any type. The minerals in the water can also help digestion. Prevent Sunstroke: In the hot summer, sunstroke is a regular issue. Drinking water from a clay pot can help prevent sunstroke because the clay pot preserves the water’s valuable minerals and nutrients and promotes rapid hydration. Safe to Drink: Clay pots can be used to organically cleanse water and cool it. The water is reasonably safe to drink because of the water’s porous microtexture, which traps pollutants.











