Home

Lifestyle

Hemp Seeds Benefits: 6 Reasons Why Women Should Include These Tiny Powerhouses in Daily Diet

Hemp seeds are a nutritious plant-based source that provide benefits, including supporting digestion and weight loss.

Hemp Seeds Benefits: 6 Reasons Why Women Should Include These Tiny Powerhouses in Daily Diet

Hemp seeds are a nutritious plant-based protein source that is mild, has a nutty flavour and are often referred to as hemp hearts. These are tiny powerhouses similar to chia seeds and flaxseeds and can be consumed raw, cooked or roasted. Hemp seeds are also a great protein source and contain high amounts of vitamin E, phosphorus, potassium, sodium, magnesium, sulfur, calcium, iron and zinc. However, to discuss more of its benefits, Nutritionist, Lovneet Batra reveals 6 reasons why to include these tiny nuts in everyday diet. She also recommends that women must consume these incredibly nutritious seeds packed with healthy fats, protein and various minerals.

Benefits of Hemp Seeds:

Gamma-Linolenic Acid (GLA) Content: Hemp seeds are one of the few plant-based sources of gamma-linolenic acid (GLA), an omega-6 fatty acid with anti-inflammatory properties. GLA is known to support skin health, hormone balance, and may alleviate symptoms associated with conditions like eczema and premenstrual syndrome (PMS). Reduces inflammation: Hemp seed helps to naturally reduce inflammation levels and strengthen the immune system because of its perfect fatty acid profile of omega-3 fats and Gamma-linolenic acid (GLA). Improves digestive health: Hemp seeds contain digestive enzymes, such as amylase and lipase, which can assist in the breakdown and digestion of carbohydrates and fats. These enzymes may help improve overall digestion and nutrient absorption. Aids weight loss: Consumption of hemp seeds works as a natural appetite suppressant. Adding these seeds, and other high-fibre foods, to daily meals will help to curb excess hunger. Boosts hair and skin Health: Hemp seeds are a rich source of vitamin E, a potent antioxidant that helps protect cells from oxidative damage. Vitamin E supports immune function, promotes healthy skin

Add these super seeds to your meals, smoothies, or snacks for a natural boost of goodness! Always consult with a healthcare professional for personalized advice.















