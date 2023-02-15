6 SIMPLE Lifestyle Changes to Keep Cancer at Bay

Home

Health Tips to Prevent Cancer: Even though there is no definite way to prevent cancer, there are certain easy-to-do lifestyle changes to incorporate in life to reduce the risk of cancer



Health Tips to Prevent Cancer: Cancer is a global health concern that affects individuals and families from all walks of life. Changes in our lifestyle can significantly lower our risk of getting some cancers. Dr Mohan Menon, Consultant, Medical Oncology, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital reveals that making certain changes to your lifestyle over the long term can improve your overall health and well-being. It lowers the risk of developing cancer as well as other chronic diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease. . The health expert also discusses lifestyle modifications that have been associated with a lower risk of cancer.

6 LIFESTYLE CHANGES TO LOWER THE RISK OF CANCER

Diet: It is said that what we are is what we eat. Eating a healthy diet rich in fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins and low in processed foods, sugar, and unhealthy fats. Weight control: Maintaining a healthy weight and avoiding weight gain as you age. This can be done by controlling the potions of food eaten and eating healthy as above. Activity: Staying physically active on a regular basis, such as through regular exercise, can help reduce the risk of several types of cancer. Walking 30-45 minutes every day is extremely helpful. Alcohol: Limiting alcohol consumption, as excessive alcohol consumption has been linked to an increased risk of several types of cancer, including breast, colorectal, and liver cancer. The less alcohol you drink the better. Tobacco: Avoiding tobacco use, including both smoking and smokeless tobacco products. Rest: Getting adequate sleep and reducing stress, which can help support overall health and reduce the risk of developing cancer.

It’s important to keep in mind that these are general recommendations and that individual circumstances, including family history and personal health conditions, can also play a role in a person’s cancer risk.











