Weight Loss: 6-Step Morning Ritual to Follow Everyday And Shed That Extra Fat

A disciplinary regime is a key requirement when embarking on weight loss journey. How many of these have you incorporated in your fitness plan?

The day we decide that it’s time to let go of all that unhealthy weight gain, it is the day that asks of us to adapt a different lifestyle than usual. The journey towards weight loss needs a strong regime with good discipline. When we say discipline, it means to have a dedicated routine of things. A schedule as to what to do, when to do and how to do it.

Early mornings is a good time to kick in that weight loss fitness spirit. Being an early bird can go a long way.

WEIGHT LOSS 6-STEP MORNING RITUAL

Lemon Water: Start your day with some lemon water. It helps to kickstart the digestion for the day and speeds up metabolism. Practise mindfulness and exercising: After freshening up, it is best to practise some yoga, and do some exercise to energise the body. It will help you be more productive and efficient High protein breakfast: Having a protein-rich breakfast will give the right balance of nutrients and keep you full linger lowering hunger pangs. Meal Planning: Plan your meal, plan your portion size. It helps to monitor the amount of calories and other ingredient intake. Also, when there is packed food from home, it is more nutritious and there is lower chance to opt for processed or junk food. Sleep Longer and Better: A goodnight’s sleep is very essential. It helps with insulin resistance, helps to recover the body and maintains a hormonal balance. Stay Hydrated: Keep your self filled with fluid and keep the body hydrated. It helps to flush out toxins that will speed up the metabolism and help to cut fat faster.

These some of the basics and generic ways to go about weight loss. However, it is always better to consul a dietician or a professional to chart out a proper weight loss fitness plan as per individual’s body requirement.

