6 Times Our Rocky Proved Hes The Undisputed King of Fashion

Ranveer Singh’s Birthday Special: 6 Times Our ‘Rocky’ Proved He’s The Undisputed King of Fashion

Ranveer Singh, the flamboyant star of Bollywood, is always making headlines. The ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani‘ star has slayed them all with confidence and grace, from his outstanding film performances to his runway walks at Fashion Week. Encountering Ranveer dressed normally these days is like discovering a needle in a haystack but we aren’t actually complaining! We appreciate his confidence, fervour, and excitement in any circumstance. We draw your attention to Ranveer Singh’s eccentric wardrobe choices as the actor turns a year older.

6 TIMES RANVEER SINGH AMAZED THE INTERNET WITH HIS FASHION POWER

1. When Ranveer Singh made us go weak in the knees with his sexy photo. He looks dapper on the cover of Maxim dressed in this fashionable three-piece suit. We love this look.

Bawse A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Sep 17, 2017 at 10:08pm PDT

2. Not everybody can pull off an all-striped three-piece suit so stylishly. His moustache, tied-up hairdo and shades look awesome here!

3. In yet another GQ event, when he raised quite a few eyebrows in this skirt and shirt combination. Nobody, but Ranveer can take the risk of trying out this quirky outfit.

4. Ranveer Singh is at it once again. In this, you can see him wearing formal striped pants and he teamed it up with a denim shirt and wore a winter jacket with fur on the collar. Would you dare wear this and step out?

5. Now this one is a refreshing change from his usual, bizarre outfits. We must say Ranveer looks like a true blue hottie in this dapper blue suit. His sunglasses and shoes are matching and we love this outfit has been styled.

6. Now we really don’t know how many layers of clothes Ranveer has put on, but this definitely looks cool on him. You can Ranveer Singh wearing a formal suit and on top of it he wore another red jacket. Definitely not an experiment most men would do! And we applaud you Ranveer for your confidence.

😁#Befikre A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Dec 8, 2016 at 5:43am PST

Ranveer Singh is living proof that if you have the confidence to carry even the weirdest outfit, you can still look cool. Even though the fashion police does not seem to be too impressed with Ranveer Singh’s outfits, the fact is we love it. In other news, Ranveer picked up the GQ award for the entertainer of the year- well deserved! Who else could have got this award if not for him?















