PCOS In Teenage Girls: 6 Warnings Signs And Symptoms That Teens Should NOT Ignore

PCOS is a common health condition in women that can have severe impacts on body if not treated well in time.

PCOS In Teenage Girls: Lifestyle habits have a major impact on our health. The food we eat, the hours we sleep, the exercises we do and do not, the way we live, everything. All these things affect health, brain, organ functioning, digestion, mood, etc. Basically from mental health to physical health, everything is affected by the style we live. In this contemporary, almost of us are guilty of living a sedentary lifestyle. For women, it also takes a toll on their menstrual health. PCOS or Polycystic Ovary Syndrome is one such common health problem that usually affects teens. This health condition cannot be cured permanently but surely can be treated and managed to reduce the adverse affect on health of the individual. Teenage girls should spcecially be careful with their lifestyle and be aware of the warning signs to know when to consult a gynecologist.

What happens in PCOS? The female reproductive oragns are affected by it. It affects the production of estrogen and progesterone that regulate the menstrual cycle. Due to this, the female body also starts producing high levels of male hormones and might leads to the development of cysts as well.

6 Warning Signs of PCOs in Teenage girls

Irregular Periods: This is a major red flag that should not be ignored. Irregular period cycles are never a good sign. In case, it prolongs for months, it is high time to consult a doctor. That’s why it is also important to keep track of your cycles. Acne Breakout: Due to the production of male hormones, the skin tends to get oilier than usual which eventually leads to breakouts. Heavy Flow: Due to build-up of the uterine lining for longer period of time, there are chances that the menstrual blood flow is heavier than normal. Weight Gain: Women with PCO might have unexplained weight gain. Also, with rising obesity, it becomes a contributing factor in PCOS. Growth of Facial Hair: Due to hormonal imbalance, girls might as have growth of facial hair too. Thinning Hair: Due to excess release of androgenic (male hormone), it may lead to losing of hair.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, “Women with PCOS are more likely to develop certain serious health problems. These include type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, problems with the heart and blood vessels, and uterine cancer. Women with PCOS often have problems with their ability to get pregnant (fertility).”

PCOS can have an adverse effect on women’s health. The risk of developing diabetes, hypertension, and infertility gets higher. Therefore, it is best to consult a doctor as soon as you identify some of these signs. With help of medication, lifestyle and dietary changes and other things as prescibed professional, PCOS can be manged.











