Home

Health

Diabetes Diet: 6 Wholegrains to Perfectly Manage The Glucose Level in Your Body

Living with diabetes is not easy, however, few lifestyle tweaks and few foods when consumed in moderation can prove to be good for the body.

Barley to Ragi, 6 Wholegrains To Add In Your Diabetes Diet (Freepik)

Living with diabetes is not easy. With the ample of restrictions that surround everyday life, it seems unfair at a point. But, health comes first, and we should make those lifestyle changes to live better with it. However, it does not have to be boring and tasteless all the way. Comprehending the details and understanding the body’s needs, as it differs from person to person, and acting accordingly. Did you know that there are certain whole grains that can be healthy if consumed in moderation?

According to Nutritionist Lovneet Batra, individuals with diabetes are frequently encouraged by their doctors to carefully monitor their consumption of carbohydrates to prevent overwhelming the pancreas. But reducing carbs doesn’t mean eliminating them altogether. In fact, some grains can be healthy for people with diabetes.

5 Wholegrains That May Help With Diabetes

Barley: Barley is rich in beta-glucan which aids in blood sugar management and helps in lowering bad cholesterol Oat Bran: Along with being rich in soluble fiber, it is rich in magnesium & protein. These components play a major role in blood glucose management. Amaranth: Amaranth is a highly nutritious pseudo cereal that has superior protein content in comparison to other cereals. Amaranth is a great choice when comes to gluten-free options. It is rich in antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties as well. Ragi: Ragi is an extremely nutritious millet, which resembles mustard in appearance. It helps in lowering bad cholesterol and is diabetes-friendly. It is a great weaning food for Toddlers Bajra: Bajra has a low glycemic index. Being fibre-rich, it can help in curing constipation and aids weight loss. Bajra has a higher iron content as compared to other cereals. Jowar: Jowar is rich in Vitamin K1 which plays a crucial role in blood clotting and bone growth. Bioactive phenolic compounds in Jowar help in reducing bad cholesterol. Highly resistant starch complexes assist in weight management by providing satiety and help in maintaining blood glucose levels.

Every individual requires a customised diet as per the body’s requirements. Therefore, nothing should be taken as absolute.

This article is for general information but does not substitute for any doctor’s advice.















