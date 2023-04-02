Home

PCOS Diet: 7 Best Homemade Drinks to Balance Hormonal Level And Control PCOD Naturally

PCOS Diet: 7 Best Homemade Drinks to Balance Hormonal Level And Control PCOD Naturally

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome commonly abbreviated as PCOS or PCOD is a hormonal disorder that predominantly affects women of reproductive age. It is a complex condition that results in the enlargement of either one or both ovaries along with small cysts that appear on the outer edges. Women with PCOS may experience infrequent or prolonged menstrual periods or excess male hormone (androgen) levels. Apart from that, the ovaries may also develop numerous small collections of fluid (follicles) and fail to regularly release eggs. It is thus, a leading cause of female infertility & is responsible for a number of symptoms like weight gain, fatigue, hirsutism, acne, bloating, sleep problems, etc which affects the body physically as well as emotionally. However, with a well-balanced diet & changes in lifestyle, you can help manage your PCOS. Celebrity Nutritionist, Lovneet Batra reveals in her Instagram post about 7 best homemade drinks to control PCOS naturally. She wrote ”PCOS drinks to balance hormones you can brew at home with minimal effort.”

Moringa Water: Moringa oleifera helps in decreasing the androgen thus allowing the increasing of folliculogenesis in PCOS. Have 1 tsp of moringa powder with a glass of water on waking up or before bedtime. Shatavari Water: Shatavari, considered as a female reproductive tonic has more than 50 organic compounds including steroidal saponins, glycosides, alkaloids, polysaccharides, and isoflavones, that help in the improvement of reproductive health parameters. Have 1 tsp with water or a capsule per day before bedtime. Hibiscus tea: Hibiscus tea is known to have analgesic properties that relax the muscles of the bladder and uterus thereby reducing cramps. Boil water in a pan, add dried hibiscus petals, and steep for 5 minutes or more. Strain it and enjoy it. Peppermint Tea: Spearmint tea has anti androgenic properties and significantly decreases testosterone level and hirsutism in women with PCOS. Bring water to a boil and add in the fresh mint leaves. Strain the tea leaves and sip it warm Fenugreek Seeds: This helps keep your ovaries healthy and regulates periods. In addition, it helps to improve insulin sensitivity. Soak some 1 tsp methi seeds in 1 glass of water overnight, strain and drink first thing in the morning. Aloe Vera Juice: Applied topically, aloe vera helps heal and soothe cystic acne. But when ingested, aloe vera helps restore hormonal balance and improves insulin sensitivity. Ashwagandha Tonic: Known as Indian ginseng, Ashwagandha helps reduce cortisol levels to improve stress and PCOS symptoms. Have 1/2 tsp ashwagandha with 1/2 tsp coconut oil and warm water before bed.











