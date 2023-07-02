Home

Summer Drinks: 7 Desi Sherbets That Are Healthy, Refreshing And Easy to Make

This season, try these 6 desi sherbets that are healthy and can beat packed beverages in terms of tase and nutrition.

When it comes to quenching the thirst and enjoying something refreshing without feeling guilty, our Indian sherbets always win the game! Sherbets are an absolute favourite, especially during the summer season to beat the heat and stay hydrated. Home-made sherbets are made with natural ingredients and are a healthy pick any day over packaged beverages. Aman Puri, Founder of Steadfast Nutrition shares some easy, healthy, and refreshing sherbet options that you must try at home.

7 Desi Healthy Sherbets to Beat The Heat:

Aam Panna: Aam Panna is a delightful drink made of mangoes, roasted cumin seeds powder, salt and sugar to taste, crushed ice, and mint leaves. The drink is rich in vitamin C, which helps boost immunity and improves digestion. It is packed with nutrients such as folate, iron, pectin, potassium, manganese, fibre, B vitamins, and antioxidants. Bael Sherbet: Wood apple- commonly known as bael- is rich in vitamins A, B, C and possesses antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Bael is naturally sweet- we don’t really need to add sugar to make a bael sherbet. Bael Sherbet is a good option over packaged drinks since it contains B vitamins- thiamine and riboflavin- which work as a natural blood purifier and help detoxify the body by expelling the toxins from it. Have bael juice with jaggery daily to fight fatigue and improve energy levels. Kokum sherbet: This dark-purple-coloured fruit has strong antibacterial properties that can help fight infections and seasonal illnesses. Have Kokum sherbet since it helps support a healthy, supple skin by inhibiting the action of elastase- an enzyme that breaks down elastin fibres responsible for maintaining a good skin. Gracinol is a powerful antioxidant found in kokum, which helps lower inflammation. Falsa sherbet: Falsa fruit is known for its medicinal and antidiarrheal properties. It is beneficial for our gut health as it improves digestion and prevents constipation. Falsa in a whole fruit or sherbet form can help manage blood pressure in patients with hypertension. Falsa can help manage anaemia and iron deficiency as it is fairly rich in iron. The fruit is packed with two essential amino acids- threonine and methionine which help strengthen the cardiac muscles and prevent the risk of heart issues. Rose sherbet: The refreshing rose sherbet has been seen effective in lowering stress and anxiety. Rose flower contains fibre which helps smoothen bowel movement. Rose has anti-inflammatory properties, which helps keep gut issues like bloating and acidity in control. Rose sherbet, consumed regularly can support a healthy skin and reduce the signs of ageing, such as fine lines and wrinkles. It’s recommended to use organic jaggery or honey instead of refined sugar for making the sherbet. Variyali Sherbet: This popular Gujarati summer drink is made with fennel seeds or saunf. Fennel seeds have a cooling effect on the body. They are known to improve the digestive health by helping you get rid of the water retention, gas, bloating, flatulence and indigestion. Variyali sherbet can help women deal with hot flushes. It can be quite effective for women with vaginal infections and a poor vaginal health, a common problem during summers and monsoons. Thandai: Thandai is a popular summer drink of North India made of milk, nuts, seeds, spices, and rose petals. The ingredients used in thandai such as cardamom, black pepper, fennel seeds, saffron, and rose petals are effective in maintaining good digestive health. Thandai can be used as a nutritious mini meal as it contains milk, nuts and seeds, which are rich in protein, calcium, good fats, magnesium, zinc, and other important nutrients.















