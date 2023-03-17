Home

Yoga For Belly Fat: 7 Effective Asanas To Reduce Extra Fat Around Your Belly

Yoga for belly fat: There are a few powerful yoga asanas, if practiced daily, can help reduce that extra fat around the bellies.

Yoga for belly fat: Yoga is one of the best ways to take a step towards a healthy lifestyle. It not only helps with physical health but also is beneficial for mental health. This is one of the ancient practises that has been in existence. Yoga asanas help improve health, mental health, reduce stress, enhance flexibility, tone body and so much more. There are a variety of asanas and infact every asana has its own benefits. Some improve gut health, some reduce joint pain, neck pain while some help for weight loss and reduce extra belly fat.

Here are 7 Yoga Asanas To Reduce Belly Fat

Nauka-asana (Boatasan)

Nauka or boat is pretty explanatory in its name. In this yoga pose one needs to sit straight with legs stretched out. Then lift your knees off the ground and try to make a V-shape with the body. Keep your backs straight and stretch your arms at shoulder height. Try to hold the pose for few seconds.

Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend)

One of the best asanas to reduce belly fat. Sit upright with legs stretched out. Inhale and extend your arms. Try to touch your toes with fingers and bend down to touch your nose with your thighs. Hold the pose for few seconds. Be careful on how you bend. Bend and stretch only as much your body allows to avoid any injuries of muscle pull.

Bhujangasan

Also goes by the name as cobra pose, Bhujangasana majorly aims at the abdominal region. It helps in blood circulation , strengthens back and promotes heart health. One must lie down on the stomach, stretch their legs and lift their chest up with both hands on the sides.

Padahastasana

This asana helps in stretching’s neck and hamstrings. this is a good yoga pose to practise as it effects both the text neck and the hips from siting continuously for long hours. Keep your feet a little part. Bend forward and let your arms touch the floor. Try to keep your head near the knees.

Pavanmuktasana

This yoga pose strengthens abdominal muscles and help reduce gastrointestinal problems. Lie down on your back and stretch put your legs. Slowly bend your knew and bring them towards your chest. Use your arms to pull them closer and then hold the position for few seconds.

Uttara Asana or Camel Pose

The camel pose stretches the abdominal region and improves digestion. It also relieves lower back pain, improves posture and helps in reducing fat in thighs. While performing this asana, one needs to kneel down. Then lean backwards, bend your head and spine and try touching the feet.

Dhanushasana – Bow pose

This aids in digestive process, constipation and alleviates menstrual cramps too. Also, it stretches the back. One needs to lie down on their stomach with legs straight and stretched out. Keep hands to the side. Now slowly bend your knees, and pull them towards your head by holding the ankles with your hands. However, do not stretch your legs apart more than hips. Now slowly try to lift your thighs while pulling legs towards your body. Simultaneously lift your face and chest and hold the pose for few seconds.

Bridge Pose

This yoga pose aids in strengthening your body and improving balance too. It is said to be one of the most helpful positions for heart blockage. Lie down on your back and place your feet wide apart. Now, press down your feet firmly and lift yourself off the mat. You can place your arms to the side with your palms facing downwards on the floor.











