Home

Lifestyle

High Fibre Diet: 7 Essential Foods That Will Keep You Full Throughout The Day

Fibre helps us feel satisfied for longer as well as prevents binge eating. Also, it helps in better digestion and reduces gut problems.

High Fibre Diet: 7 Essential Foods That Will Keep You Full Throughout The Day

Fibre is essential for health because it helps regulate blood sugar levels and assists the digestive system in a variety of ways. Consuming a diet high in fibre promotes weight reduction, improves irritable bowel syndrome symptoms, and keeps the skin radiant and healthy. For better digestion, fiber-rich meals should be a regular component of one’s diet. Additionally, fibre helps us feel satisfied for longer and prevents overeating and binge urges. Here are 7 foods that are loaded with high-fibre and are a must in one’s daily diet.

7 High-Fibre Foods That Are Must For Your Diet

Chickpeas: One cup of chickpeas has approximately 16 grams of fibre. Chickpeas are also rich in magnesium and omega-3 fatty acid, omega-6 fatty acid, and proteins. Chickpeas can be consumed in a salad or it can be eaten as hummus for a protein- packed snack or it can be prepared in a traditional Indian style flavoured with spices and vegetables. Avocados: Avocados are loaded with copious amounts of fibre and they are highly nutritious because they contain vitamin K, folate, potassium, vitamin B6, vitamin B5, vitamin E and vitamin C. This low-carb food is also a source of healthy fats. Chia Seeds: Powerhouses of nourishment are chia seeds. They offer protein, vitamins, minerals, and omega-3 fatty acids. They are crucial for maintaining the health of the colon and for keeping the digestive system working. This superfood has also been related to a reduced risk of developing diabetes. Berries: Berries tend to have less sugar than other fruits and hence, adding them to cereal and or yogurt makes for a healthy snack. They contain high amounts of fibre, vitamin A, C, E and K and folate. They also help to boost bone density and support healthy bones, skin and proper blood sugar levels. Sweet Potato: Sweet potato is a high fibre food which has been shown to lower blood sugar levels of individuals suffering from type I diabetes. Sweet potatoes are an important source of magnesium and can be consumed boiled or baked. Carrots: Carrots are a particularly good source of beta carotene, fiber, vitamin K1, potassium and antioxidants. Carrots contain soluble fibres which lower blood sugar levels by slowing down your digestion of sugar and starch. Apples: Apples assist in slowing down digestion, promoting satiety and slowing the absorption of glucose. Additionally, apples have been connected to a host of health advantages, including as a better digestive system and a lower risk of heart attack, stroke, diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, and multiple cancers.

The amount of soluble and insoluble fibre varies in different foods. So, to gain overall health benefits, one should consume a wide variety of high-fibre foods for weight loss and to achieve overall fitness.















