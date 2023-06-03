Home

Lifestyle

Dark Circles Causes and Treatment: 7 Eye Care Essential to Get Rid of Puffy Eyes

Practicing skin care is as important as maintaining a healthy body and lifestyle. While we take care of our acnes and pimples, our eyes too need our care. Here are some options to treat those dark circles and puffy eyes.

Dark Circles Causes and Treatment: 7 Eye Care Essential to Get Rid of Puffy Eyes

With long hours of screen time, hectic schedules and fast-paced life, taking proper self-care takes a back seat. Dark circles and puffy eyes have now become a common problem and lack of sleep is not just the only cause. There are several other factors that cause the blood vessels to dilate leading to dark circles or puffy eyes. Apart from addressing the cause and taking the right course of action in terms of medical treatment, there are some serums and creams too that help soothe the eyes as a part of self-care routine.

Dark Circle Causes

Lack of sleep: If you’re not getting efficient sleep at night, your blood vessels dilate, which causes increased blood flow, and as the skin near your eyes is relatively thin, the tinted tones are much more noticeable due to the increased blood. Hyperpigmentation: It is when your body naturally produces more melanin. Although melanin protects your body from UV rays, it can also cause dark circles around the eyes. Reduced fatty tissue: Some people naturally have thinner skin or less fatty tissue beneath the eyes. And with the skin being thinner, the blood vessels and veins beneath are more noticeable. Iron deficiency: You can be anaemic from being deficient in iron. Anaemia is when your body doesn’t have enough red blood cells as they use haemoglobin to carry the oxygen around your body.

Dark Circle and Puffy Eyes Treatment

It is important to understand the root cause and address the causes for dark circles and puffy eyes. Apart from this, eye care routine is equally important. Finding the right cream and serum helps to keep the eyes soothed and healthy. Here are few eye cream options to look at:

1.Cetaphil Deep Hydration Refreshing Eye Serum

Apply once every day or two, and soon notice a reduction of puffiness and dark circles with this eye serum formulated to rehydrate the skin around the eyes. Cetaphil is one of the most trusted dermatologist brands on the market, and this particular product has been approved for even the most sensitive skin.

2.DERMA E, Hydrating Eye Cream with Hyaluronic Acid & Green Tea

Using a formula containing Hyaluronic Acid, antioxidant-rich Green Tea, and nourishing Vitamins A, C, and E, this easy-to-apply eye serum is dabbed around the eye, wherever the dark circles are twice a day, ideally first thing in the morning after washing your face, and last thing before bed.

3.Anti-Fatigue Eye Cream and Massager

This eye cream doubles up as a massager and soothes the dry skin around the eyes. This is one of the best affordable eye creams on the market that compete with the more expensive creams. With just a pea-sized amount of cream massaged into the area regularly, you’ll notice results in no time.

4.Azelique, Age Refining Eye Treatment

By illuminating eye contour, and encouraging collagen synthesis, this Age Refining eye treatment by Azelique hydrates the skin, reduces wrinkles, and brightens the skin tone around the eyes, making dark circles much less noticeable.

5.MCaffeine Coffee Under Eye Cream

This under-eye cream uses caffeine to smooth and act as an anti-inflammatory and vasoconstrictive, which will instantly reduce redness and puffiness beneath the eyes. It does this by narrowing blood vessels and calming the skin.

6.The Ordinary Caffeine Solution 5% + EGCG

The Ordinary use a highly concentrated formula of Caffeine and EGCG, purified Green Tea extract. You’ll feel that the skin is slightly tighter, which is great before applying makeup or heading out for the day. EGCG rejuvenates skin cells, making you look younger for longer. But, due to tannins in the body, it may slow down iron absorption, so if you’re deficient, it’s best to avoid products with green tea.

7.The Moms Co Natural Vita Rich Under Eye Cream

This super-easy-to-apply rich under-eye cream depuffs the skin surrounding the eye area with Chamomile Oil and improves blood circulation, which naturally reduces dark circles with Coffee Oil. Not only that, but any moisture loss is recuperated with Hyaluronic Acid and Chia seed Oil, and fine lines and wrinkles are tamed with Niacinamide.

While these are just a few from the vast range of eye creams, massagers and serums, there could be a few things that work better for some and not for all. Depending on skin types, cream choices may differ. Hence, it is best to identify the right cream that may suit your skin and health















