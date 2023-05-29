Home

Wrinkles Causes And Treatment in Women: 7 Factors That Are Aggravating Fine Lines on Face

Wrinkles are a normal part of ageing particularly noticeable on areas of skin that are exposed to the sun, such as the face, neck, hands, and forearms.

Wrinkles Causes And Treatment: It is common knowledge that wrinkles are ridges, folds, or creases in the skin’s epidermis. They develop naturally as we become older. On the other hand, having wrinkles on your skin is quite natural. Did you know that women get more wrinkles than men? Women exhibited deeper lines and more wrinkles than males, according to research published in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal. According to their reports, a woman’s problems with wrinkles are caused by a distinct muscular structure, less perspiration and sebaceous glands, and fewer blood vessels.

What causes these wrinkles? Early wrinkles are more likely in those who work in the sun. Smoking often decreases blood circulation to the skin, hastening the skin’s ageing process. Alcohol dries out the skin, and wrinkles are more prone to appear on dry skin. Our skin often gets drier, thinner, and less elastic as we get older. However, if you start to wrinkle before your time, it might be alarming. Dr Sandeep Babbar, Medical Director and Dermatologist from Revyve Skin, Hair and Nail Clinic, Faridabad shared the causes of wrinkles and their preventive measures with IANS.

7 FACTORS THAT ARE CAUSING WRINKLES

Sunlight Exposure: Wrinkles are primarily brought on by UV radiation from sunlight. This sunlight can penetrate the deepest layers of skin and break down collagen, which makes the skin less flexible. Wear sunscreen that is suited for your skin type whether you are inside or outside, whether you are driving or just relaxing by the window. People who work in the sun are more likely to get early wrinkles. Wrinkles may be avoided by donning clothes that cover the skin, such as long sleeves or a hat. Smoking & Alcohol Consumption: Smoking often reduces the blood flow to the skin, accelerating skin ageing. Skin is dried out by alcohol. As a result, the skin loses strength and flexibility. Wrinkles start to develop as the skin begins to sag. So for the sake of your skin, give up drinking and smoking. Stress: The expert explains that as we age, the body produces less collagen, and stress also decreases collagen production and can cause inflammation. Collagen loses flexibility and rigidity as it ages, making it less effective at promoting skin regeneration and wound healing. Both a loss of flexibility and persistent brow furrowing brought on by stress can cause wrinkles. Stress can also cause wrinkles because high amounts of the stress hormone cortisol can break down the collagen and elastin in the skin. Dry Skin: If you have dry skin, you are more likely to have wrinkles. People with dry skin produce less sebum, the skin’s natural moisturiser, which acts as a barrier to shield your skin from the whims of the climate. Regularly moisturise at least twice a day to prevent wrinkles because doing so prevents dryness, which reduces the likelihood that wrinkles will appear. Lack of Sleep: Lack of sleep makes skin healing more difficult. The skin’s ability to retain moisture is compromised, as well as the pH level. All of this causes insufficient collagen formation, which speeds up the development of wrinkles. Excessive Cosmetic Use: Your skin can benefit from cosmetics, but overusing them could have the opposite effect said Dr Karuna Malhotra. They could cause rashes, oedema, clogged pores, and other unfavourable outcomes. All of them can delay the onset of wrinkles by reducing the production of collagen and sebum. Food Deficiencies: On the other hand, dietary deficiencies wreak havoc on your skin, causing breakouts, rashes, dry skin, wrinkles before their time, etc. If you don’t get enough vitamins, your skin may start to show it by becoming dry, pigmented, dull, or overly oily. Your face and body show the effects of the food you eat. Include vitamins C, D, B, E, and K in your diet; these nutrients are crucial for maintaining healthy skin.

The dermatologist told IANS that people may go for a variety of treatments to get rid of wrinkles. Making lifestyle adjustments like moisturising, using sunscreen, eating a good diet, being less stressed out, exercising regularly, giving up smoking, and drinking less alcohol can help you delay or prevent wrinkles. For deeper wrinkles, a person can also require procedures like microdermabrasion, botox, fillers, chemical peels, facelifts, etc.

