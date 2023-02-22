Home

Munakka Benefits For Weight Loss And Bone Health: 7 Incredible Reasons to Include Black Grape Raisin in Your Diet

Munakka is traditionally called Kishmish in Indian regions and is commonly eaten after soaking overnight. Munakka or Raisin is basically a variety of dyhydrated or dried grapes. It is treated as extremely healthy in traditional Indian medicine and is often recommended as part of diet to those recovering from chronic illness. Munakka contains no fats and has a good dose of calories, carbohydrates, & proteins. Dietitian Mac Singh reveals some incredible benefits of this dry fruit and why you should include it in your diet. Check them out below.

Health Benefits of Munakka:

1) Help you lose weight- The amount of dietary soluble fiber present in munakka stops you from overeating as they satiate hunger by slowing down digestion. Munakka also contains a fat-burning hormone called Leptin.

2) Manages high blood pressure– Munakka contains a compound called Resveratrol. It is an antioxidant and also curbs inflammation in cells. Resveratrol helps clear out the deposited plaque in the arteries and also helps widen them, thus lowering levels of LDL or bad cholesterol.

3) Controls acidity- Drinking overnight soaked munakka water gives relief from acidity and heartburn. Because it has pitta-balancing property according to Ayurveda. It also has a cooling effect on the stomach.

4) Maintains dental health- Munakka’s antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties help manage the swelling of the gums and heal ulcers. Moreover, chewing 5-7 munakkas helps one get rid of bad breath as it kills or regulates the growth of dental bacteria.

5) Get rid of Anaemia- Being rich in folate, iron and Vitamin B, munakka helps in treating anaemia, specifically iron-deficiency anaemia in females by improving the haemoglobin levels in the blood.

6) Boosts fertility in males- Munakka belongs to the category of Aphrodisiac. These foods improve fertility in males by improving the sperm count. Warm munakka milk at night also helps treat Erectile Dysfunction.

7) Promote bone health- If you have Arthritis or osteoarthritis, having, munakka will be a boon for you, as it is a storehouse of minerals like- Calcium, magnesium, folate and potassium. This helps in improving bone density.

Things to Consider

Do not consume munakka if you are taking blood-thinning medications as they have a negative interaction with them.

Consult your doctor before having munakka in case you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

