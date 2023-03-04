Home

Health

Yoga For Healthy Heart: 7 Powerful Asanas For Heart Attack Prevention And Other Cures

Yoga is one of the best ways to strengthen your immunity, stretch your body and relax. Some of these yoga asanas also improve the heart health.

Yoga For Healthy Heart: 7 Powerful Asanas For Heart Attack Prevention And Other Cures

Ailments are not necessarily determined by age in the contemporary era. Young generation is also falling prey to heart ailments and now has sounded certain alarm bells amongst peers. Time for reflections about your own lifestyle, right? Well, like it is said it is never too late to begin. Yoga is a good place towards a healthy heart, happy lifestyle. Yoga asanas not only stretching the body toward a more healthy being but also induces some level of relaxation that is very much needed in today’s time. There is a wide array of asanas that improve on different body organs or ailments. Ans d here are some for the heart

Bhujangasan: Also goes by the name as cobra pose, Bhujangasana majorly aims at the abdominal region. It helps in blood circulation , strengthens back and promotes heart health. One must lie down on the stomach, stretch their legs and lift their chest up with both hands on the sides. Gomukhasan: This pose helps to reduce stress, strengthen spine and treat high blood pressure. It is a sitting yoga position where one needs to sit crossed-legs and try to joins their hands at the back Malasana: Garland pose requires stability and a sense of calmness. With thigs in wide position, one requires to be in a squat like position with feet flat on the floor. Next, press your elbows against the knees and join your palms. This helps in weight reduction and pumping blood in the body. Tadasan or Mountain Pose: This helps with heart as well aids in strengthening the lower back. One needs to stand upright with feet together and hands clasped and stretched up. Then slowly stretch yourself upwards. Bridge Pose This yoga pose aids in strengthening your body and improving balance too. It is said to be one of the most helpful positions for heart blockage. Lie down on your back and place your feet wide apart. Now, press down your feet firmly and lift yourself off the mat. You can place your arms to the side with your palms facing downwards on the floor. Paschimottasana: Similar to the Standing Forward Bend, the is also a relaxing yoga pose for improving heart health. Although it requires some level of flexibility, it is also one of the best to boost immunity. Sit down with your legs joined together and put your arms by the hips and move forward from your waist. Engage your lower abdominals and try to touch your stomach to the top of your thighs.

A daily dose of a good yoga routine might aid in better maintenance of your body.











