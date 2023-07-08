Home

Bloated Stomach: 7 Root-Causes of Abdominal Bloating That You Might be Unaware of

A bloated stomach is first and foremost a feeling of tightness, pressure or fullness in your belly. It may or may not be accompanied by a visibly distended (swollen) abdomen. The feeling can range from mildly uncomfortable to intensely painful. It usually goes after a while but for some people, it’s a recurring problem. Bloating can be a frustrating and perplexing issue and there can be several causes behind it. Nutritionist, Lovneet Batra shares severe causes behind abdominal bloating.

What Causes Bloating in The Stomach?

Chronic stress: Stress can affect digestion by disrupting the normal functioning of the gastrointestinal system Dysbiosis: Dysbiosis refers to an imbalance in the gut microbiota, where there is an overgrowth of harmful bacteria or a decrease in beneficial bacteria. Low stomach acid: When stomach acid levels are low, it can lead to incomplete breakdown of food, resulting in bloating. Constipation: Sluggish bowel movements and constipation can contribute to the feeling of bloating. Mineral deficiencies: Certain mineral deficiencies, such as magnesium and potassium, can disrupt the normal functioning of the digestive system and contribute to bloating. Excessive fiber: While fiber is generally beneficial for digestion, consuming excessive amounts can cause bloating Seed oils: Seed oils can be high in omega-6 fatty acids. Excessive consumption of omega-6 fatty acids relative to omega-3 fatty acids has been associated with inflammation, which can contribute to bloating.

