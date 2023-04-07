Home

Health

World Health Day 2023: 7 SIGNS You Are Depressed And Why it Matters, Psychiatrist Speaks!

The Word ‘Depression’ itself has caused a serious effect among youth and coming generation. But people sometimes call it sadness, without being aware of the latter. So, on the occasion World health day, we will be discussing about few signs of this ongoing mental health illness that needs to be heard the most!

World Health Day 2023: 7 SIGNS You Are Depressed And Why it Matters, Psychiatrist Speaks!

”Mental Health Matters” We listen to this quote often, but do we actually implement this in real life? Do we actually care about our mental health as much as care about our physical health? Sometimes, we neglect our negative thoughts on daily basis, thinking it may actually get better. The traumatic past, abusive relationships, social isolation, bullying, betrayal, people usually say such problems happen with many of us or in short, This is Life! But do you know, some people can easily forget it, but for some it can turn into real-life depression.

Depression is a complex disease. No one knows exactly what causes it, but it can happen for a variety of reasons. Some people have depression during a serious medical illness. Others may have depression with life changes such as a move or the death of a loved one. Still others have a family history of depression. Those who do may have depression and feel overwhelmed with sadness and loneliness for no known reason. To discuss about the serious signs of this mental illness, Dr Sonal Anand, Psychiatrist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road spoke to India.com and reveals what actually a depressed person feels/behaves like. Today we will reveal with you some of these signs to make us and people outside aware.

7 Major Symptoms of Depression:

Low Mood: Just feeling gloomy sometimes or as a reaction to a stressful environment can be different from depression but nonetheless it is a feeling that cannot be ignored. Depression can make one’s mood low consistently and make one feel sad for most of the time to an extent that it can affect the general outcome. Sometimes low mood can be without a significant reason and one may wonder why am I feeling like this . Feeling lack of energy or fatigue: Depression can cause a reduction in positive energy and make one feel lethargic and impair one’s ability to be interested in daily chores. Severe depression can cause lowered interest to an extent that even basic things like getting out of bed can become a problem. Fatigue can have several different causes and it is important to rule them out. Inability to enjoy things that one enjoyed previously: Many people go through burnout and subsequent depression. One of the symptoms can be this lack of enjoyment in things like hobbies, social interactions, shopping, watching TV or even listening to music. Avoidance of these activities becomes common, and one may withdraw socially. Sleeping issues: Depression can cause either insomnia or sometimes even hypersomnia (excessive sleeping) though former is more common. Some people go through a change in their sleep cycles and can’t fall asleep quickly so they get up late the next morning and the cycle continues. Being sleep deprived comes with its own set of problems as it can affect concentration and judgment. Weight issues: Depression can cause weight gain or sometimes weight loss as well. Stressful and mindless eating is common in depression leading to less thoughtful intake of nutritional calories. Depression can cause a slowdown leading to lowered consumption of calories. In some cases, unexplained weight loss can be seen. There are many different causes of weight changes and must be ruled out as well . Difficulty in focusing and concentration issues: Depression can cause low concentration due to negative thinking or inability to control thoughts. Persistent negative thoughts can reduce productivity and create problems at workplace. One may find it difficult to complete tasks, meet deadlines or take on new ones as compared to previous times when work was done faster due to better focus. Having thoughts of self-harm: Sometimes life can seem meaningless, and thoughts of hopelessness can become dominant. Just a single thought of meaninglessness existence might not be depression but having thoughts of ending life or having frequent thoughts of ending things is something that must be taken seriously. Worthlessness, helplessness and hopelessness are some thoughts that can lead to self-harm behaviours.

Why It’s Important to Discuss About it?

Living in 21st century, where every social issue is now being discussed, why to hide this other most important awareness. Depression is a serious illness that actually needs to come out. People should actually talk more about it rather than hide it from their family, friends, relatives or other closed ones. The progress we have now of having psychologist/psychiatrist available, counselling sessions, therapy, medicines can actually make a person suffering from depression feel better. Yes, the treatment will not be easy, it will take a lot of time to heal, but surely you will see a big change in yourself. Changes like, confidence to face the world again, capability of loving yourself more, eliminating negative thoughts, not hiding from your past, accepting who you are and facing your trauma. It’s not easy to say I am, had or have been in depression, but who cares! The battle is yours and you need to protect your mental health at all cost.

In case nobody told you, You are important, You are amazing and You are loved!











