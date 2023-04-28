Home

Gut Health: 7 Simple And Positive Habits That Can Help Improve Digestion Naturally

Digestive problems such as heartburn, gas, bloating and constipation are normal and can be cured through home remedies. However, when these symptoms occur frequently, they can cause major disruptions to your life. According to Nutritionist, Lovneet Batra ”Your gut is more connected to your health than you might previously have thought. It’s home to trillions of bacteria that work hard to keep you fit and well. Making simple positive changes like increasing fiber-rich foods, lowering stress, and getting plenty of rest are how to get a healthy gut and overall health.”

7 Positive Habits That Can Help Improve Your Gut Health:

Eat a diverse range of foods: Eating a diverse diet rich in whole foods can lead to a diverse microbiome, which is beneficial for your health. Eat lots of vegetables, legumes, beans, and fruit: Many fruits and vegetables are high in fibre. Fibre promotes the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, including specific types such as Bifidobacterium. Eat fermented foods: Fermented foods are those produced or transformed with the help of microorganisms, such as bacteria and yeast. Fermented foods act as a natural probiotic supplement, populating the gut with beneficial microbes when we consume them. Foods such as kanji, buttermilk, yogurt, kefir, kombucha, idli, and dhokla Pick prebiotic rich foods: Prebiotics are foods that promote the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut. Prebiotics are found in foods such as apples, artichokes, bananas, barley, oats, chia and flax seeds, garlic and onions, roots vegetables, beans and legumes. Limit your sugar & processed food intake: Refined sugar can upset the gut microbiota. A diet high in processed foods and added sugars can decrease the number of good bacteria in your gut and feed the bad ones. Avoid unnecessary antibiotics: Overuse of antibiotics can kill off healthy bacteria. Practice a healthy lifestyle: Exercising, getting enough sleep, and managing stress can all have a positive impact on your gut microbes.











