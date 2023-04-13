Home

Thyroid: 7 Superfoods You MUST Add to Your Summer Diet

Thyroid: 7 Superfoods You MUST Add to Your Summer Diet

Thyroid Diet: The thyroid is a little gland in the throat that resembles a butterfly. An underactive thyroid, often known as hypothyroidism, generates fewer hormones than the body requires. In addition to other symptoms like weight gain and exhaustion, this can impede the body’s metabolism. In general, heavily processed meals like microwave dinners, frozen pizzas, and doughnuts are not healthy, but they can have a negative effect on people who have thyroid disease. The greatest options include fresh produce, whole grains, unprocessed foods, and fruits and vegetables. A healthy, thyroid-friendly diet can assist maintain thyroid function and lessen symptoms like fatigue, constipation, and a sluggish metabolism, even while foods cannot treat or cure thyroid conditions. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra says, “Eat well to support your thyroid gland.” The health expert further shares superfoods to support a healthy thyroid diet.

7 SUPERFOODS FOR A HEALTHY THYROID DIET

Pumpkin seeds are a rich source of zinc essential for the conversion of T4 to the active T3 Curry leaves are a good source of copper that stimulates the production of the thyroxine hormone T4 and prevents over-absorption of T4 in the blood cells by controlling the body’s calcium levels Sabja seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids which maintain good metabolism, helping properly function the thyroid gland. Amaranth is a rich source of selenium essential for converting T4 to T3, as deiodinase enzymes (those enzymes that remove iodine atoms from T4 during conversion) are selenium-dependent. Moong, like most beans, provides iodine and the best thing about moong is they are the easiest to digest among all beans so they are an excellent addition to a thyroid-friendly diet Yoghurt is also a great source of iodine. And since it is also a probiotic superfood, it supports gut health. That is important because many thyroid issues are caused by autoimmune diseases, and healing your immune system is all about healing your gut. Polyphenols in pomegranate help to remove free radicals from the body which in turn decreases inflammation and protects your thyroid gland.











