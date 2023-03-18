7 Tips and Trick To Enhance Quality Sleep At Night

Home

Health

Sleep Deprivation: 7 Expert Backed Tips To Enhance Quality Sleep At Night

Making certain lifestyle changes can help us enhance our sleep quality at night.

Sleep deprivation or the lack of sleep has become a more so glorified concept with people taking pride in it. On World Sleep Day, it was raining memes on Twitter as people bonded over the lack of sleep. It is great that we do hard work and sometimes we are not able to get the required sleep. However, it should not be down on the priority list. A prolonged time without adequate and quality sleep can take a toll on mental and physical health. An adult should have atleast seven to eight hours of good sleep in a day for the body to function optimally. Not getting enough sleep drains the bod both physically and mentally. Poor quality slumber can also put your heart, kidney, mental health at risk.

7 Ways To Enhance Sleep Quality

Dr. Shama Kovale, Consultant, ENT Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital Mumbai shared some tips to get a better quality sleep. Certain lifestyle tweaks can help improve sleep quality.

Stick to a consistent sleep schedule: Try to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, including weekends. Create a sleep-conducive environment: Make sure your bedroom is dark, cool, and quiet. Consider using blackout curtains, earplugs, or a white noise machine to help you sleep. Avoid stimulating activities before bedtime: Avoid using electronic devices such as smartphones or laptops before bed, as the blue light emitted from these devices can interfere with your sleep. Also, avoid consuming caffeine, alcohol, and nicotine before bed. Exercise regularly: Regular exercise can help improve sleep quality. However, try not to exercise within a few hours of bedtime as it can be stimulating. Practice relaxation techniques: Techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, or yoga can help reduce stress and promote relaxation, which can help you sleep better. Limit daytime naps: If you must nap during the day, try to limit it to 30 minutes and avoid napping late in the day. Choose a comfortable mattress and pillows: Make sure your mattress and pillows are comfortable and supportive. If your mattress is over 10 years old, consider replacing it.

A lot takes place inside the body when one is asleep. Our body needs that time to rest. Therefore, it is better to push up good sleep in the priority sleep and reduce any risk for our overall health.











