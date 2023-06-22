Home

Osteoporosis: 7 Tips to Reduce The Risk of Weak And Brittle Bones

When your bones start to deteriorate more quickly than they formerly did as a result of osteoporosis. Your risk of fracture rises when your bones deteriorate in density and become more brittle.

Osteoporosis: Broken bones can occasionally result in discomfort that does not go away for people with osteoporosis because they heal more slowly. Broken hip and spine bones are particularly problematic since they can impair older people’s independence and movement. Only one in twenty males over the age of 50 have osteoporosis, compared to roughly one in five women. There are no indications of osteoporosis, which is why it is also referred to as a quiet disease. Did you know that osteoporosis can be avoided or at least reduced with early intervention?

HOW TO AVOID THE RISK OF WEAK BONES?

Calcium-Rich Diet: Consuming calcium-rich meals can help your bones become stronger. Dairy products, leafy green vegetables, soybeans, and fortified meals are some sources of calcium. Exercise: Your bones can become stronger with exercise. Running and weightlifting are two weight-bearing workouts that are extremely efficient. Try to get some exercise every day for at least 30 minutes. Limit Caffeine Intake: Caffeine can prevent calcium from being absorbed and cause bone loss. lowering caffeine intake to lower the risk of osteoporosis, including coffee, tea, and soft drinks. Restrict Alcohol Intake: Men and women should each restrict their alcohol consumption to two drinks per day, respectively. Drinking too much might make you more likely to have osteoporosis. Weight Loss: You run a higher chance of getting osteoporosis if you are underweight. However, being overweight might put additional stress on your bones. Try to keep your weight in check by eating a balanced diet and getting frequent exercise. Stay Hydrated: Water consumption is crucial for the body’s efficient operation. Dehydration is avoided, and healthy bones are maintained. Visit Doctor: The risk of getting osteoporosis can be identified and monitored with regular doctor visits.

Osteoporosis can be treated with healthy lifestyle habits including regular exercise and a nutritious diet. If you have significantly decreased bone density, lifestyle adjustments might not be sufficient. There are also several medications to think about.
















