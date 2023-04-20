Home

Heatwave in India: 7 Tips to Stay Healthy Amid Extreme Heat

Heatwave in India: India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued heat wave warnings for many regions as multiple states swelter in the scorching heat.

Heatwave in India: Heatstroke, dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat cramps are just a few of the health problems that high temperatures can cause. Therefore, it is essential to take all required precautions in these circumstances to avoid the negative effects of high heat. The impact of heat waves on one’s health can be severe and pervasive. It’s imperative to provide first aid and stay hydrated in order to survive the extreme heat. Did you know that prolonged exposure to high temperatures might result in a dangerous condition known as heatstroke? During the summer, a number of heatstroke deaths occur in India. This problem needs to be addressed right away since, if unchecked, it can swiftly harm your heart, kidneys, muscles, brain, and other organs.

7 TIPS TO BEAT THE SCORCHING HEAT OF SUMMER

Wear Light Clothes: During the warm months of the year, your skin also needs to be able to breathe. Wear light clothing, light fabrics, and light colours to avoid trapping heat in this situation. Cold Showers: Another fantastic strategy to stay active in the summer is to take a cold bath or shower. Try to get up early for a cool shower even if the water in the tanks may be heated from the intense heat. Stay Hydrated: Since heat causes electrolyte loss, it’s possible to feel too exhausted in the summer. By preventing dehydration and promoting weight loss, staying hydrated can help make up for the electrolyte loss. Summer Fruits: Eating watermelon or other fruit high in water will help you feel more energised if you are experiencing low blood sugar-related fatigue. Along with vitamin C, antioxidants, and fibre, this fruit has one of the greatest water contents, preventing summer and heatwave-related weariness. Sunscreen: One could think that this has nothing to do with summertime exhaustion. In actuality, though, it is because sunburn can be avoided by wearing sunscreen with a high SPF. Light Diet: Eating light food is a significant component that can assist folks in feeling energized during the summer. Overly filling meals during the summer can be tiring, may affect energy levels, and may even result in bloating. Another thing you can do to stay safe in the scorching heat is to remain indoors. And take a nap when it’s the hottest out.











