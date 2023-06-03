Home

Menopause Symptoms: 7 Ways to Reduce The Affect of Menopause Naturally

Menopause Symptoms: When a woman has gone 12 months without a period and is not pregnant or ill, menopause has set in.

Menopause Symptoms: Your menstrual cycle comes to an end during the perimenopausal phase or menopause. You may experience menopause when you have gone 12 months without having a period in your 40s or 50s. Women might have various indications and signs, including variations in menstruation. It’s likely that before your periods finish, there will be some irregularity. Award-winning nutritionist Lovneet Batra says, “Menopause symptoms are no joke: they include annoying or life-disturbing hot flashes, the risk of brittle bones, nightly sleep interruptions, plus anxiety. Though its symptoms can be difficult to deal with, eating the right diet and exercising regularly may help alleviate and prevent them.” The expert further shares ways to reduce the symptoms of menopause.

7 NATURAL WAYS TO REDUCE MENOPAUSE SYMPTOMS

Eat foods rich in Calcium and Vitamin D: In order to stop the bone loss that might happen during menopause, it’s crucial to consume a diet high in calcium and vitamin D. Check your body composition: Always remember to check with your doctor before starting a new workout or food regimen. Get more exercise, do strength training, get enough rest, and learn stress management. Exercise regularly: Insomnia, anxiety, depression, and exhaustion are a few of the menopausal symptoms that can be reduced with regular exercise. Additionally, it can guard against gaining weight and a number of illnesses and ailments. Eat a protein-rich diet: You may be able to reduce certain menopausal symptoms by increasing your intake of dairy products, good fats, whole grains, fruits, vegetables, foods high in phytoestrogens, and high-quality protein sources. Drink enough water: Getting adequate water can aid in weight reduction, avoid weight gain, and lessen dryness symptom signs. Fix your meal timings: Avoid using any severe diets that might put too much stress on your body. Instead, look for something that incorporates your favourite foods and matches your lifestyle. Eat more foods that are high in phytoestrogens: Foods like soya beans, tofu, flaxseeds, linseeds, sesame seeds, and beans are rich in phytoestrogens. They may offer a small reduction in the risk of heart disease and hot flashes.

A woman’s life is vital throughout the menopause. It signals the end of her menstrual periods and stops her from procreating. A woman may experience several physical, psychological, and hormonal changes during this period.

