Heart Attack in Women: 7 Wholesome Foods That Can Lower The Risk of Heart Diseases

Heart-Healthy Diet: Here are best heart-friendly foods that you should include in your diet to prevent the risk of heart diseases.

Heart Attack in Women: 7 Wholesome Foods That Can Lower The Risk of Heart Diseases (Source: freepik)

Heart Attack Signs in Women: When a heart attack strikes, it doesn’t always feel the same in women as it does in men. Many times women may experience vague or even ‘silent’ symptoms that they miss. Research suggests that women experience symptoms for several weeks before a heart attack. After treatment, focus is on preventing the risk and be careful about it in the future. What you eat affects how your body functions, including your heart. Changing eating habits can help prevent the risk of another heart attack. Here are best heart-friendly foods that you should include in your diet for a healthy and strong heart.

7 Wholesome Foods That Can Lower The Risk of Heart Diseases:

Legumes: Legumes are a powerhouse of protein and fibre. They lower blood pressure and promote weight loss due to their low calorie and high nutrient intensity. Add legumes such as beans, peas, lentils and chickpeas to your diet to reduce the risk of heart disease and heart attacks. Olive Oil: Olive oil is high in unsaturated foods that helps in improving blood cholesterol levels and stablizing heart rhytms. Research suggests that olive oil consumption helps reduce the chances of cardiovascular events. Whole Grains: Whole Grains are high in fibre, vitamins, minerals making it a complete package of nutrients. They may help lower the risk of cholesterol levels and reduces the risk of heart diseases. Nuts and Seeds: Nuts and seeds are rich in omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids making it essential for overall body, including heart. They are also good sources of Vitamin E which keeps the function of healthy heart in check. Potassium-rich Foods: plays a role in every heartbeat. It manages blood pressure, and cardiac muscle contractions and keeps the heart rhythm steady. E.g.: banana, avocados, pumpkin. Garlic: for its inflammatory and bad cholesterol-lowering properties. It also acts as a natural blood thinner. Organic tea (black, white, oolong, matcha): for its high antioxidant content, especially EGCG. Also, research now finds that it holds potent cholesterol-lowering properties and can prevent plaque build-up in the arteries.











