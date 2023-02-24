7th World Food Competition organized by Guru Nanak Institute of Hotel Management comes to a wrap

Guru Nanak Institute of Hotel Management under JIS Group announced the winners at the closing ceremony of the 7th World Food Competition. The closing ceremony was held at Taal Kutir Convention Centre on 23rd February. The winning participant for the category of best chef is Chandru Basson (Namibia), best cake icing is Lize-Van Der Merwe (Namibia), best fruit carving is Subha Ray (India), and best mixology is Viola Hoeflien (Austria). The closing ceremony witnessed expertise from esteemed judges and celebrity chefs Sanjeev Kapoor, Kunal Kapur and Ajay Chopra.

The exciting and scrumptious 3-day journey of the 7th World Food Competition has reached its end. The competition saw talented chefs from around the world showcase their skills and creativity. The World Food Competition has not only been a celebration of food but also a platform for promoting sustainable practises in the food industry. Embodying the spirit of this competition as well as highlighting the importance of feasible and ethical practises in the food industry each and every participant carved their journey to a tasteful success. Among them the first runner-up for the category of best chef is Deacon van Pletzen (South Africa), best cake icing is Ushashie Rauth (India), best fruit carving is Md. Saif Khan (India), and best mixology is Eduardo Yousef Zoughbi (Palestine).

Sardar Simarpreet Singh, Director, JIS Group, said, “I would like to take this opportunity to appreciate and honour all of the participants who brought dishes from their distinctive ethnic traditions and showcased their culinary skills. We also want to express our appreciation to the judges, who gave their time and skills to assess each dish. We hope that everyone who participated in the World Food Competition had a great time and that it contributed to the advancement of culinary variety and quality on a global scale.”