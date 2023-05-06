Home

Cholesterol Diet: 8 Ayurvedic Remedies to Manage High Cholesterol Level

Your cholesterol can be reduced and the amount of lipids floating through your system can be improved by changing the foods you eat.

Cholesterol Diet: Your body’s cells contain the waxy substance known as cholesterol. The bad cholesterol is LDL (low-density lipoprotein), and the healthy cholesterol is HDL (high-density lipoprotein). LDL is a type of poor cholesterol that can cause blood vessel plaque to build up and increase the chance of a heart attack and stroke. The beneficial cholesterol HDL aids in the removal of too much LDL from the body. Did you know that your diet has a significant impact on your cholesterol levels? Ayurveda and gut health coach Dr Dimple Jangda say, “Excessive consumption of high-fat animal foods like eggs, meat and dairy products can raise one’s cholesterol. Thus, it is the need of the hour to include a lot of fibre in your diet like vegetables, fruits, beans and oats.”

8 AYURVEDIC REMEDIES TO TREAT CHOLESTEROL

Methi Seeds: Soak 1 tsp Methi seeds in a glass of water overnight, next morning boil it well and bring it to half. Filter and drink empty stomach. Coriander Seeds: Boil 1 tsp of coriander seeds in 1.5 cups of water, filter and sip any time of the day. Herbs in Ayurveda: Terminalia chebula (haritaki), Commiphora wightii (guggul), Emblica officinalis (amalaki), shilajit (silajatu-suddha), Terminalia bellerica (Bibhitaki). Oats: They have soluble fibre, known as beta-glucan which helps in lowering cholesterol. Beans: They too are packed with soluble fibre that helps in reducing LDL cholesterol. Ohkra: Low in calories, and high in soluble fibre, bhindi is everyone’s favourite. Having bhindi helps in maintaining cholesterol levels. Nuts: Nuts have healthy fats, which are good for our hearts. Almonds, peanuts and walnuts especially work wonders for your heart health. Apart from cholesterol, they can also help in lowering your triglyceride levels. Legumes: All legumes are rich in plant-based proteins and soluble fibres. Try to include varieties like chickpeas in your diet to lower cholesterol levels.

