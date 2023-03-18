Home

8 Essential Vitamins to Boost Memory And Increase Brain Power

Certain vitamins can improve concentration and protect your brain from memory loss. Keep your brain healthy by incorporating these essential vitamins into your diet.

8 Essential Vitamins to Boost Memory And Increase Brain Power (Source: Freepik)

The brain is an energy-intensive organ, using around 20 percent of the body’s calories, so it needs plenty of good fuel to maintain concentration throughout the day. Your brain uses up to 25% of food energy and is constantly active, even when you are sleep. Working a difficult job, being exposed to continuous stress, social activities and just dealing with everyday life can lead to mental fatigue. Aside from taking a break, reducing stress and meditating, your brain also needs replenishment via nutrients, including vitamins and minerals.

Nutritionist, Anjali Mukerjee says in her Instagram post ”Do you often catch yourself forgetting what you’re forgetting? Well…memory problems are more common than we think, and can affect your quality of life. Certain vitamins can improve cognitive function and protect your brain from memory loss. Keep your brain healthy by incorporating these essential vitamins into your diet.”

8 Essential Vitamins to Boost Memory And Increase Brain Focus:

Vitamin C: Natural sources include parsley, sprouts, citrus fruits, strawberries, broccoli, potatoes, kiwi, red peppers, cabbage and leafy greens Vitamin E: Natural sources include nuts, seeds, nut oils, wheat germ, whole wheat and other grain sprouts. Magnesium: Found in apples, celery, cherries, figs, papaya, peas, plums, potatoes, green leafy vegetables and walnuts. Vitamin B12: Vitamin B12 is brain food found in milk, chicken, eggs, fish etc. Vegetarians should tage Vitamin B12 in supplement form. Lecithin: Natural sources are egg yolks, nuts like almonds, seasame seeds, soybeans, whole wheat and wheat germ. Phosphatidylserine: This is available in supplement form, and can be found in soyabeans too Vitamin B for brainpower: Vitamin B6 should be taken along with B-complex supplements and Vitamin C. Flavonoids: Found in abundance in onions, cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, turnips, most orange-coloured fruits, peppers and bean sprouts 9. Carotenoids found in carrots, sprouts, sweet potatoes, spinach, celery, red peppers, tomatoes and oranges.











