Home

Lifestyle

8 Restaurants in Delhi-NCR to Visit With Your Loved Ones

Depending on your preferences for friends and family gatherings, these restaurants in Delhi NCR have something special for everyone

8 Restaurants in Delhi-NCR to Visit With Your Loved Ones

When it is about dining out with friends, there are numerous possibilities. Whether you want it for a grandeur night out or even just for a quick snack, there is a restaurant for every one of you. Sharing eight must-visit eateries in Delhi NCR which you can visit this month with your family or friends.

1. Karigari

Karigari which is located in Noida, is known for its traditional North Indian Cuisine with a modern touch. The important component of the Karigari is their Karigars or Culinary Showmen. If we talk about the atmosphere of the restaurant then that is perfect for friends and family get together. Their menu features classic North Indian dishes with a modern touch. The restaurant is worth visiting because of its welcoming atmosphere, excellent service, and delicious food.

Address: Shop 4, Noida Metro Station, Sector 51, Noida

Price: Rs 1,900 for two people (approx.) Without alcohol

2. Bottles & Barrels

B&B in Gurugram is an excellent alternative for an unforgettable experience. It offers a joyful night with live music and DJs to keep everyone in the spirit and on the dance floor. It includes a huge terrace with six gazebos, making it ideal for large-scale events. The menu contains classic food with a modern touch, such as Fish Curry, Veg Fusion Platter, Butter Chicken, and more. They also have a large beverage selection.

Address: 232A, Second floor, DLF Star Tower, NH-8, Block A, Sector 30, Gurugram

Price: Rs 2,500 for two people (approx.) with alcohol

3. Oishii Wok

Oishii Wok in Gurugram is a popular destination for Asian food culture enthusiasts. Sushi and Japanese cuisine are the restaurant’s speciality. The menu features a wide variety of Asian dishes from China, Thailand, Japan, and Korea. Pad Thai noodles, sushi rolls, and Korean-style fried chicken are among the must-try items. Its sleek and modern ambience makes it ideal for a fashionable night out with the family

Address: Near Super Mart 2, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon

Price: Rs 1,100 for two people (approx.)

4. Whiskey Affair

Whisky Affair, located in Noida, provides a stylish, welcoming, and friendly ambience with soft couches. Whisky Affair features a diverse selection of whiskies from around the world, including Classic Scotch, Japanese Whisky, and American Bourbons. The dinner is crafted using high-quality ingredients and traditional flavours. The welcoming atmosphere makes it ideal for a family gathering.

Address: Plot 101, Gardens Galleria Mall, Sector 38, Noida

Price: Rs 1,200 for two people (approx) without Alcohol

5. Inferno

Inferno is a popular Italian restaurant in Noida that provides a warm ambience and specializes in wood-fired pizzas. This eatery delivers fresh, locally sourced pizzas. The menu features traditional pizzas, salads, soups, and kebabs, among other items. It also serves wine, beer, and cocktails that pair well with rich and savoury meals. The decor at Inferno is rustic, with brick walls, wooden tables, and dim lighting, creating a stylish and welcoming atmosphere.

Address: 2nd, Advant Navis Business Park Tower-D, Sector 135, Noida

Price: Rs 2,500 for two people (approx)

6. The BBQ Company

The BBQ Company is one of the best live grill and buffet restaurants in Noida. It provides a one-of-a-kind blend of outstanding grill and buffet experiences, as well as a large range of delectable specialities.

The menu features innovative vegetarian and non-vegetarian appetizers and meals. They also have a unique live counter, gol-gappe, tortillas, soups, veg and non-veg salads, and desserts.

Address: 4, Hargovind Enclave, Near Shanti Mukund Hospital, Karkardooma, New Delhi

Price: Rs 2,000 for two people (approx.) without alcohol

7. Swirl

Swirl Cookhouse & Patio is noted for its high-quality goods and innovative cooking techniques, making it an ideal location for foodies. It offers a diverse and savoury menu that includes North Indian, Mediterranean, Asian, Sushi, and Italian cuisines. It’s a great venue to savour some seriously delicious dishes like Turkish Chicken, Chicken Satay, Paneer Tikka, and more, thanks to its unique decor, active environment, and helpful staff!

Address: 6th Floor, Starling Mall, Sec 104, Noida

Price: Rs 2,600 for two people (approx).

8. Roesia

Roesia located in Gurugram serves flavourful north Indian food with a friendly and welcoming atmosphere which makes it suitable for friends and family get together. They provide a range of bar snacks that go perfectly with the drinks they offer.

Address: 2nd Floor, AIPL Joy Street Mall, Sector 69, Gurgaon

Price: Rs 1200 for two people (approx).

Reserve your seats in advnace now!











