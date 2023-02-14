Home

Cancer Common Symptoms: 8 Signs That Should Never be Left Unexamined

Health expert reveals some of the most common signs that people tend to ignore, which is later diagnosed as cancer

Cancer cases are rising at an alarming rate in the country. In 2022, approximately 14,16,427 people were diagnosed with cancer. Lung and breast cancer were the most common cancers. In India, cancer cases continue to increase. According to a report by the Indian Council for Medical Research on the ‘Burden of cancers in India’, seven cancers accounted for more than 40% of the total disease burden: lung (10.6%), breast (10.5%), esophagus (5.8%), mouth (5.7%), stomach (5.2%), liver (4.6%) and cervix uteri (4.3%). The number of Indians suffering from cancer is projected to increase to 29.8 million in 2025 from 26.7 million in 2021. The highest incidence last year was in the North (2,408 patients per 100,000) and the Northeast (2,177 per 100,000). It was higher among men. While some cases are detected at the right time, a large number of cases also go unnoticed. Therefore, there are higher mortality and morbidity rates linked to cancer. So, timely detection and screening is essential to improve the quality of life.

Cancer Common Symptoms That Should Never be Left Unexamined

Cancer often produces confusing symptoms. Dr Suhas Aagre, oncologist from Asian Cancer Institue reveals some of the most common signs that people tend to ignore, which is later diagnosed as cancer, and here’s a list:

Extreme tiredness/fatigue Unexplained weight loss Changes in bowel habits A sore that does not heal Voice change Long standing cough Abnormal periods or pelvic pain Breast changes

There are also other signs and symptoms that one should not ignore ‘Chronic headache, indigestion or difficulty in swallowing, excessive bruising, frequent fevers or infections, postmenopausal bleeding, unusual bleeding or discharge, obvious change in wart or mole

The symptoms of cancer can overlap with any other disease and therefore, the diagnosis becomes difficult. It is also a known fact that many signs and symptoms of cancer are spotted in an advanced stage. It is the need of the hour for one to consult an expert and sort an opinion regarding signs such as bleeding, pain, cough, changes in bowel movements, and weight loss.

One should be extra cautious if he/she has any family history of cancer. Thus, genetic testing would help to take prompt action in people who are at a high chance of getting cancer. Even dietary habits, smoking, alcohol consumption, and infections are some of the factors that can invite cancer. But, due to cutting-edge technology, timely detection and treatment are possible to reduce the burden of cancer-related deaths. New medicines, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy have improved one’s chance of bouncing back from cancer. The treatment offered to the patient is based on the stage of cancer, the location of the tumor, and one’s overall health. Cancer is curable if detected early and should not panic at all.











