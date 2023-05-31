Home

Father’s Day 2023: 8 Styling And Grooming Gifts to Surprise Your Dad on The Special Day

Father’s Day is just around the corner! This is the best time to treat your dad with perfect gifts that enhances his grooming and fashion game.

Father’s Day 2023: Father’s Day is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than by treating your dad to the perfect gift that enhances his grooming and fashion game? This comprehensive guide brings you the ultimate selection of Father’s Day gifts, specifically for the stylish dad in your life.

Gone are the days when grooming and fashion were solely considered women’s domains. Today, men take pride in their appearance and appreciate high-quality products and stylish accessories, as they should. We understand the importance of quality and functionality when it comes to grooming and fashion. That’s why we have researched and chosen only the best products from trusted brands known for their craftsmanship and style. Whether your dad is a fashion-forward trendsetter or someone who appreciates classic elegance, we have you covered with our handpicked recommendations. Our guide will help you make an informed decision and find the perfect gift that will leave a lasting impression on your dad.

Oxford Long Sleeve Shirt

₹2,990

Everyone should have a go-to shirt that effortlessly transitions from fancy dinners to everyday errands, and the Oxford shirt is the perfect choice for just that. These shirts have been a casual fashion essential for men for years, offering timeless appeal and versatility.

Buy it here

Don Beardo’s Beard Growth Pro Kit

₹1,499, was ₹1,995

If he’s dealing with a beard that’s patchy or less prominent than before, this facial hair kit is just what he needs to kickstart his beard journey. Specifically designed to promote thicker and fuller beard growth, it also activates dormant hair follicles, giving him the boost he’s been looking for.

Perfect for an all-round beard regim

Kit includes: Beard & Hair Growth Oil (50ml), Beard Activator, Godfather Beard Wash & Growth Roll On

Buy it here

Beige Embroidered Silk Viscose Long Kurta

₹2690

There’s no doubt your dad will be amazed by the stunning details of this long kurta that boasts incredible embroidery patterns surrounding the centre button-downs. It’s crafted from a luxurious silk viscose blend, it offers the perfect combination of comfort and style.

Buy it here

White Cotton Pants

₹650, was ₹1299

Every man’s wardrobe should include a must-have staple pair of white cotton pants. Not only do they provide a naturally cool and comfortable fit, but they also effortlessly complement any outfit, making them versatile for any occasion.

Buy it here

UV Protection 2WAY Stretch Cap

₹1990

Dad-styled hats are a great choice that can suit anyone. This sleek all-black cap not only shields the sun from his eyes but also adds a touch of style to his look.

Buy it here

2–IN-1 Topical Finasteride and Minoxidil Gel, 30 mL

₹2,467.54 per month

Looking for a practical gift for Father’s Day that could help your dad with male pattern baldness? Consider gifting him a two-in-one finasteride and minoxidil.

Male pattern baldness is often caused by a hormone called dihydrotestosterone (DHT), which can cause hair follicles to shrink and eventually become inactive. Finasteride is a medication that inhibits the conversion of testosterone to DHT, helping to reduce its levels in the body. On the other hand, minoxidil is a topical solution that can promote hair growth by increasing blood flow to the scalp. When used together, finasteride and minoxidil can provide noticeable improvements in preventing hair follicles from becoming inactive and, in some cases, even show signs of hair regrowth. By blocking out DHT and stimulating blood circulation to the hair follicles, this combination can help maintain and potentially revive hair in individuals experiencing male pattern baldness. This is a practical gift that can help work on his insecurities.

Buy it here

Braun Series XT3 XT3100 Wet & Dry All-In-One Tool Shaver & Trimmer – Black

₹2499

If your dad’s beard occasionally needs tidying up, the Series XT3 XT3100 Wet & Dry All-In-One Tool Shaver & Trimmer is the perfect solution. Its precision, and sleek design offer a convenient grooming experience. He will love how it provides a comfortable shave and allows for different beard lengths, making it a practical and stylish addition to his daily routine.

Buy it here

Philips QP2525/10 Hybrid OneBlade Trimmer & 3 Trimming Combs – Black & Green

₹1429, was ₹2199

When it comes to achieving a close and precise shave, the Philips Men QP2525/10 Hybrid OneBlade Trimmer & 3 Trimming Combs stands out. Perfect for those seeking a tight stubble or clean shave without disposable razors, it effortlessly styles and trims with precision, ensuring a polished appearance, great for if he needs to be looking sharp for work.

Buy it here















