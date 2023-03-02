Home

Heart Attack in Women: 8 Symptoms And Warning Signs You Should Not Ignore

Heart Attack in Women: Symptoms, Warning Signs | We have most of the times heard that heart attacks are more of a problem for men. Little did we know it’s the most common cause of death both in women and men. Heart attacks in women can differ from those in men but it doesn’t mean women have less heart attacks. The common symptoms are chest pain and discomfort. In women, the chest pain feels like tightness, and stiffness in the upper body and it is also possible to have a heart attack without the chest pain.

Do you know women as compared to men need a longer hospital stay after suffering from a heart attack? Also, women are more likely to die as compared to men. Recently, Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen revealed that she suffered a heart attack and is doing fine now.

SUSHMITA SEN SUFFERED A HEART ATTACK

Actress Sushmita Sen is a fitness freak, who never skips her dance sessions and gym/gymnastics classes. Sushmita Sen’s workouts are inspirational and motivational. Who would have thought that the actress would suffer from a heart attack? On Thursday afternoon, Sushmita Sen informed her fans and well-wishers about her health news. The Aarya actress wrote in the caption that she was taken to the hospital where the doctors suggested angioplasty and stents were placed in her heart. “Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona” 🤗👏❤️ (Wise words by my father @sensubir ) 😍 I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’ 😉😄❤️ Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! 🤗❤️🙏 This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! 😇😁🤗❤️🎶💋 I love you guys beyond!!!! #godisgreat #duggadugga 🤗❤️🙏”.

8 SYMPTOMS AND WARNING SIGNS OF HEART ATTACK IN WOMEN

Neck, jaw, shoulder, upper back or upper belly (abdomen) discomfort Shortness of breath Pain in one or both arms Nausea or vomiting Sweating Light-headedness or dizziness Unusual fatigue Heartburn (indigestion)











