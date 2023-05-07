Home

Health

Esophageal Cancer: 8 Warning SIGNS of Throat Cancer That You Need to be Aware of

Esophageal cancer is more common in males than females. Here are some warning signs that one needs to be aware of.

Esophageal Cancer: 8 Warning SIGNS of Throat Cancer That You Need to be Aware of

Esophageal cancer is the 8th most common cause of cancer worldwide and 6th leading cause of cancer related deaths worldwide. Esophageal cancer develops in the esophagus (the tube connecting your throat to your stomach). It is one of the common causes of mortality and morbidity not only in India but all over the world. The esophagus helps to move food from the pharynx to the stomach for digestion. Esophageal cancer is more common in males than females.

The factors leading to this cancer are tobacco use, alcohol intake, obesity, unhealthy diet, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), and acid reflux. Cancer can develop in any part of the esophagus and can have varied symptoms, although below mentioned are some of the most common signs that one should be aware of:

8 Esophageal cancer symptoms in throat:

1. Inability to swallow: Esophageal cancer can lead to swallowing problems as the esophageal lumen tends to get narrowed. Initially, the difficulty can be seen in the case of only solid foods but as the disease progresses, one may have difficulty in swallowing liquids too.

2. Pain while swallowing food: In case you are trying to eat something and feel pain while swallowing then be careful as it can be due to esophageal cancer. Hence, swallowing can be painful when there are ulcerated lesions. This is called odynophagia.

3. Chest pain: Chest pain is one of the common symptoms. The pain may be there in the chest or back. This can give a tough time to you.

4. Coughing: This type of cancer leads to constant coughing. It is better to consult the doctor without any delay.

5. Vomiting, bone pain, and weight loss are some of the symptoms which shouldn’t be dismissed at all.

6. Tiredness: One may experience tiredness all the time and will find it difficult to do his/her daily activities with ease.

7. Heartburn: Is also seen in patients with esophageal cancer.

8. Blood during coughing can also indicate esophageal cancer.

(Inputs: Dr Tirathram Kaushik consultant Oncosurgeon, Wockhardt Hospitals Mira Road)











