Home

Health

A ‘Berry’ Good Diet! 6 Health Benefits That Prove Berries Are Amongst The Healthiest Food

Unknown to many, strawberries, blueberries and raspberries are apparently considered as one of the healthiest foods to include in the diet.

Berry Benefits: Are you a fan of blueberries and strawberries and may all colorful and irresistible berries? That’s great, because it is considered to be one of the healthiest foods one can include in the diet. However, it is not common knowledge that how many health benefits do berries have. Berries almost go with everything. You can add in pudding (even in your diet healthy chia pudding), ice creams, mueselis, cakes, smoothies, and ofcourse the raw forms. These nature’s candy can be used from breakfast to deserts in all course meals and are loaded with nutrients and can help prevent risk of so many diseases too. Did you ever wonder that just a handful of colourful little fruits can be so much big in value?

Health Benefits Of Berries

Antioxidants Rich: Berries are great source of antioxidants. It has anthocyanins, ellagic acid, and resveratrol and helps lower oxidative stress. Helps In Blood Sugar: Berries are naturally sweet and may help in regulating blood sugar levels. It can protect cells from high blood sugar levels . Fibrous Berries: Berries are rich in fibre and hence help in digestion and keeps you full longer which can further reduce your calorie intake. They fall under low carb diet. Reduce Inflammation: They have good anti-inflammatory properties defending against infection and injury inflammation. Heart Healthy Berries: As berry have significant flavnoids and antioxidants, they are considered as one of the healthiest superfoods as per American Heart Association. They help lower risk of heart attack, decrease bad cholesterol levels and as per few studies might help fight cancer as well. Good For Skin:Berries may help reduce skin wrinkling, as their antioxidants help control free radicals, one of the leading causes of skin damage that contributes to aging Nutrient Rich: Berries are packed with nutrients. Different berries provide Vitamin C, potassium, magnesium, Vitamin K, prebiotics and helps improve gut health.

Be it strawberry, blueberry or raspberry, all these little nature’s candy are great for a healthy diet and are good in taste too. So, time to make new ‘berry’ good diet plan!











