A Deeper Glance at Uorfi Javed Magnificent Looks by Anaita Shroff Adajania For a Magazine

A Deeper Glance at Uorfi Javed’s Magnificent Looks by Anaita Shroff Adajania For a Magazine

When it comes to making a statement, actress Uorfi Javed never misses a chance to bring something unique and bold. She has turned into a style icon who has single-handedly elevated the fashion game in the industry by designing her own clothes. Owning each bold dress and churning out one statement after another is something Uorfi does with great ease and swag. Recently, Uorfi Javed was spotted in Mumbai where she was wearing a ‘Dirty’ cutout top which took hold of all the concentration on her. Who knew she would come up with something bigger?

Uorfi Javed, currently shot for Dirty magazine cover with well-known Bollywood stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania in top designer outfits by Rahul Mishra, Anamika Khanna, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Misho, Bloni, Almost Gods. The former Bigg Boss OTT contestant has left celebrities’ jaw-dropped with her latest collaboration. The dirty magazine put Uorfi Javed together with six designers to creatively collaborate for a shoot and dress her in a mix of custom and couture pieces. She worked with them to reimagine existing designs and created completely new ones that perfectly reflected her personality. As mentioned in the post, “These are Uorfi-approved.”

UORFI JAVED IN RAHUL MISHRA

Uorfi’s super-editorial look from Rahul Mishra came straight off the Paris couture week runway — a fully hand-embroidered bodysuit with exaggerated shoulders that resemble folded wings.

UORFI JAVED IN ANAMIKA KHANNA

Uorfi wore this insane long bold dress created by Anamika Khanna. It’s a fully hand-embroidered artwork that has been reworked with the addition of bands to make a truly original couture piece.

UORFI JAVED IN ABU JANI SANDEEP KHOSLA

Featuring their signature embroidery and worn without a blouse, this deceptively simple Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla satin sari pushes the envelope for Uorfi Javed with a cutout design at the hip. The veteran designers were the first in India to feature Uorfi in their own fashion campaign.

UORFI IN ALMOST GODS

One of our favourite upcoming designers, Almost Gods were delighted to custom-create this knit bodysuit and matching thigh-high boots for Uorfi Javed, of whom they are big fans.

UORFI JAVED IN MISHO DESIGNS

Uorfi wanted to wear a breastplate, a style she had tried to make herself without success. Misho Designs reworked her metal bustier into this disconnected gold bralette. The actress also wore piles of classic Misho jewellery.

URFI JAVED IN BLONI ATELIER

The first designer whose clothes she ever bought, Bloni is an Uorfi fave. He created this look especially for her, a transparent metal mesh catsuit with one power shoulder and one exposed breast, worn with thigh-high boots.

