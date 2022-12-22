The authorities of Little Scholars Play School & Montessori House, Lake Road & Sarat Bose Road, organiseda joyous Tram ride for the children of their school on 16th December, 2022. The Tram Ride started from the Tram Depot World to Esplanade and was arranged into two slots. The First slot started off from 9 a.m. and the other from 11 a.m. It was almost an hour and a half ride with children ofage group 1.5 years to 4 years. There were more than hundreds of children included in this exciting nostalgic ride. A special yoga class was also arranged for the parents waiting at the depot.

The school believes in experiential learning and follows theme-based teaching. One of the themes being ‘Transport’, this excursion was initiated to promote the importance for reviving this heritage commuting transport. The purpose of this excursion trip was to create an awareness amongst the young ones for the oldest and most unique heritage transport system of the city – ‘The Tram System’.

The tram system in the city of Kolkata is the oldest existing tram network operating in India, and oldest operating tramway in Asia. Started in 1902, it is the second oldest electric tramway in India. Despite of being considered as an environment friendly icon of Kolkata, the ‘Tram World’ is losing its charm in this era of modernisation and advancement. It is now proclaimed as a heritage and only some of them can be seen on the streets of Kolkata.

The ride was a brilliant attempt for the little ones to know about the adverse effect of air pollution resulting in climate change and make them feel the necessity of promoting an Eco-friendlier environment to save the Earth.