Monsoon Health Kit: A Mini Diet Guide For a Healthy and Filling Rainy Season

What to eat what not to eat is a looming question during monsoon. With infections on a rise, food can help us avoid such health risks. Here is a mini guide to help keep our guards up !

Season changes call for changing lifestyles, tweaking dietary habits and more. Illness to food, and seasonal changes happen every time. Come monsoon, chai-pakora, maggi and bhajiye come to the forefront. In the romanticised context of rains and baarrish ki boonde, food, and music are elements that enhance the moment, the season in itself. Monsoon is also the time when bacteria and fungi thrive in humid weather leading to a rise in infections. During this time, what should we eat and what not becomes a major question.

Food, spices, herbs drinks choices also differ with the season. Here is a mini guide to what should and what should not make the cut to your monsoon diet.

MONSOON DIET: FOOD TO EAT AND TO AVOID

Make seasonal fruits your friend Probiotics like buttermilk, yogurt, soybeans are loaded wioth good bacteria that may help with digestive health during monsoon Vitamin C Food: Food rich in vitamin C has anti-oxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that may help to fight against infection. Sprouts – Sprouts are good for your health and they should be included in your diet especially during monsoon. Not only do protein-rich sprouts make for a healthy breakfast or snack, but they also boost your immune system, thus helping your body to fight germs.

MONSOON DIET: HERBS AND SPICES TO BOOST HEALTH DURING RAINY SEASON

Tulsi: Indian basil or Tulsi is regarded as a holy herb. It helps relieve stress, and boost energy levels. Tulsi also contains antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-aging properties that fight harmful free radicals in the body

Indian basil or Tulsi is regarded as a holy herb. It helps relieve stress, and boost energy levels. Tulsi also contains antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-aging properties that fight harmful free radicals in the body Ginger: Ginger is packed with gingerols, paradols, sesquiterpenes, shogaols, and zingerone, all of which have powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Besides, ginger improves assimilation and transportation of nutrients to the body’s tissues, much needed to keep cold and flu away.

Ginger is packed with gingerols, paradols, sesquiterpenes, shogaols, and zingerone, all of which have powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Besides, ginger improves assimilation and transportation of nutrients to the body’s tissues, much needed to keep cold and flu away. Black Pepper: Black pepper which is available in whole, crushed, or powdered form, contains carminative qualities that lower the likelihood of intestinal gas and other gastrointestinal issues. It not only has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anti-bacterial, and fever-reducing qualities, but it also boosts the immune system.

Black pepper which is available in whole, crushed, or powdered form, contains carminative qualities that lower the likelihood of intestinal gas and other gastrointestinal issues. It not only has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anti-bacterial, and fever-reducing qualities, but it also boosts the immune system. Turmeric: Turmeric is a miracle herb. Its anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial and anti-bacterial extracts can help you fight infections and boost immunity. Dense in vitamins and minerals, this magical spice promotes overall well-being.

Turmeric is a miracle herb. Its anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial and anti-bacterial extracts can help you fight infections and boost immunity. Dense in vitamins and minerals, this magical spice promotes overall well-being. Garlic: Garlic is a miracle food that you need to add to your diet especially during monsoon. Allicin is a compound present in garlic which helps to boost the immune system and thus protect our body against various infections

MONSOON DIET: FOODS TO AVOID

Street food, as delicious as they are, one should try to steer clear from them. Humid, bacteria-ridden air can contaminate food. Also, during rains, often rain water percolates street food, the vendor’s cart and more.

Raw veggies should also be avoided. It is best to warm them up and then consume them to avoid the risk of infection.

Fizzy drinks are although not so healthy in general, but one must be careful specially during monsoon as they reduce our enzyme activity.

Monsoon is the time for fish and some sea animal for breeding. There are possibilities thattha seafood that is being sold is stale.

Avoid fried food.

Avoid eating anything that is heavy to digest















