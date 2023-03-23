A Study on Alarming Groundwater Depletion in West Bengal: Wake up to the Water Crisis

Groundwater depletion is having serious consequences on communities around the world, and has also started to cause severe issues in the state of West Bengal. The groundwater levels across Gangetic basin of Bengal have been declining due to over-extraction of ground water and lack of proper usage.

A study was released by SwitchON Foundation on World Water Day indicating the distressing situation of groundwater depletion in West Bengal. The report highlights that groundwater depletion is leading to reduced water availability, in regions that rely on underground reserves as their primary source of freshwater. This is leading to an increase in competition for scarce resources and worsening water scarcity in already dry regions.

Overall, the study emphasises the urgent need for better management and conservation of groundwater resources. The report recommends implementing policies to regulate the use of underground water extraction, adopting technology and practices for water conservation and water use efficiency, promotion of water-resistant crops like millets and other indigenous rice varieties, and shifting from high-water consumption crops. Failure to act could have severe consequences for the environment and communities around the world.

Working towards the conservation of the environment as a whole, SwitchON Foundation has launched their Empowering Energy, Water and Agriculture wing (EEWA) to promote green energy, climate smart agriculture and water conservation.

Looking at the appalling data, Vinay Jaju, Managing Director, SwitchON Foundation said, “It’s very alarming the way groundwater is getting depleted. We have technology solutions and with awareness and change in habits – we have to work on conserving water on a war footing mode. We need to take immediate action to conserve our most precious resource”.

