 Aakash Aath’s Ever Popular Crime Show ‘Police Filez’ Completes Glorious Twenty Years Run

Police Filez, the first and the longest running popular Crime Show, presented by Aakash Aath, one of the leading Bengali General Entertainment Channels, has completed 20 years of successful telecast. To commemorate the 20th year of the show, the team of ‘Police Filez’ has introduced the acclaimed actress, Chandrayee Ghosh as the special host. She would be joining actor Sudeep Mukherjee, who is hosting the show for quite some time.

“Since its inception, ‘Police Filez’ has been dedicated towards creating episodes with a social cause. We are extremely happy that ‘Police Filez’ has completed its two – decade long journey and still going stronger. We want to congratulate the whole team of ‘Police Filez’ for their conscientious effort and perfection in showcasing the real – life stories which has a strong audience connect. The show has also helped in solving numerous cases over the years”, said Ms Eshita Surana Poddar & Ms Priyanka Surana Bardia, Directors, Aakash Aath.

The journey of ‘Police Filez’ dates back to the year 2003 as an important initiative undertaken by Late Shri Ashok Surana. It was for the first time in Bengal, that the audience witnessed a show where spine – chilling, real life incidents were showcased.

From hunting the remote and unsolved cases of inhumanity to portraying them on the small screen, ‘Police Filez’ has been successful in capturing a favorite position in the heart of the regular viewers. The main motto of the show is not only to reveal the truth before the audience but also to educate them about the brutal mindset or adverse circumstances which still prevails around.

‘Police Filez’ till today has broadcasted over 5000 episodes. It has served as an important tool of communication to the Police and the other Security Departments of the State. Through the special episodes of ‘Police Filez’, many pending criminal cases and disguised heinous incidents were uncovered and received the deserved justice.

The show also renders equal opportunities to the fresh faces or the upcoming talents to showcase their acting skills before the mass audience.

‘Police Filez’ is aired by Aakash Aath on every Monday to Saturday at 8:30 pm.