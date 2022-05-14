ABID Interiors 2022 creates a buzz in town

Mahiyan Chakrabarti

ABID Interiors 2022- A tour of the largest exhibition in Eastern India on Futuristic & Innovative Interiors organized by ABID (Association of Architects, Builders,Interior Decorators and Allied Business) with over 150 plus exhibitors, talked about the challenges the members of ABID faced post-covid, in organising this mega exibition and making it a grand success.

The current and Past Presidents along with the Treasurer of ABID

Mr.Ajit Jain the President of ABID, Mr. Sandeep Gupta the Treasurer of ABID, Mr. Mukul Bothra the Past President of ABID, Mr. Kamlesh Agarwal the Past President of ABID and Mr Vijay Chokhany- Secretary of ABID briefed about the exibition and said that they are overwhelmed with the response and are expecting a footfall of over 2,00,000.

Vijay Chokhany with Ranjjith Nair, Head- Business Devolopment SIEMENS

They further announced that the Science City address may shift to the Milan Mela Ground next year.