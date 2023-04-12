Acropolis Mall  Ushers in Paila Baishaakh with  A Bengali New Year Food Festival

The countdown to Paila Baisakh, Bengali New Year has started in right earnest. To celebrate the spirit of festival, Acropolis Mall, the Mall of Joy has announced “Nobobarsher Bhuri Bhoj”- a delectable food festival at its periphery. The festival will start from 12th April and will continue till 16th April from 12 noon to 9 pm everyday. The mall has been decked with traditional Bengali New year décor to invite guests to soak in the spirit of the festivity.

At a formal occasion, Shri Soumitra Ray, eminent singer and founder member of noted bangla band Bhoomi , has inaugurated the festival along with Shri K Vijayan, GM, Acropolis and Homeland today.

Nobobarsher Bhuribhoj – the Bengali New year special food festival would lure gourmets with an array of innovative and all time favourite platters from brands like Hodol’s – a venture of actor and foodpreneur Sourav Das, , Pithebilashi, Bhojon Bilashi,, Turkisyano, Mitra Cafe, New Bharat Sweets, ,Tamarind, Roy Pan Palace, Digha Fish Corporation, Banglar Doi

The food festival will tantalize foodies with a wide array of dishes ranging from traditional mutton and chicken biryani, Fried rice and Kolkata Chicken Kosha, Bhetki Paturi to innovative items from the stable of Bengali’s favourite fish Elish and Bhetki – like ELISH KOCHURI .,ElISH BIRIYANI., VETKI KOCHURI ., BUTTER VETKI PATISAPTA…,CHEESE CHICKEN PATISAPTA… Dessert items that need special mention include NOLEN BAKED PATISAPTA…, MANGO NOLEN PATISAPTA…, CHOCO NOLEN PATISAPTA…., MUG PULI…, NOLEN ICE CREAM GOKUL., ICE CREAM LASSI. And DABER PAYESH. Varieties of Pan include :

“Acropolis mall has already earned fame among the guests and patrons for its wide variety of food festivals being organised through out the year. This year we have started Bengali New Year Food Festival to be a part of the celebration of Bengali’s second biggest festival.. We have been innovating and organizing varieties of festivals for our guests for over seven years. Nobobarsher Bhurbhoj has been conceptualised to herald the popular Bengali New Year festival in Kolkata which will create a perfect reason for guests to congregate at the Acropolis Mall. We hope that shoppers can indulge in their summer shopping spree at several fashion, apparel, gadget, consumer durable stores inside Acropolis Mall while enjoying the Bengali New Year decor and indulging in their gastronomic journey at the holi food festival. All our brands including Shoppers stop , Jack n Jones, Body Shop , Lotus , And, Crocs, Police , colorbar, Little Shop , Starbucks, Sketchers , Levis, Tata Croma, Indian Silk House, Barbeque Nation and many more are there to encourage shoppers with their merchandize amidst the lovely spring weather with nice breeze”, said K Vijayan, GM, Acropolis Mall .

About Acropolis Mall:

Acropolis Mall is one of the state-of-the-art malls in Kolkata that houses over 80 renowned brands in Apparel, Electronics, Consumer durables, Electronic gazettes, Jewellery, Luggage, Cosmetics, Grocery items, Food & Beverages, Salon and Beauty care products . The shopping mall is the right retail mix layered with various kinds of retail zones. The mall with its Four-screen Multiplex, Spacious Food Court, Fine Dining Restaurants, Family and children entertainment zone is an apt destination for families to enjoy Shop and Dine & Entertainment.

Developed by Merlin Group, the leading real estate group of India, Acropolis mall was inaugurated on 25th September,2015. It is an iconic architectural masterpiece with an elegant elevation covered with a glass façade which spread over a sprawling area of 4.50 lakh sq ft with five level parking facilities. The mall has been frequented by over 1,20 lakhs visitors every week . It has been conferred with a clutch of laurels since its inception which bear testimony to its quality and service. The awards include “ Most admired shopping centre of the year (east) in 2018 by Images”, “Best Retail Project of the year 2018-19 by Images”, “ Certified Green Building By IGBC “, 4-Star Energy Conservation Award 2020 by Encon”. The mall is also recognized by CNBC Awaaz Real Estate Awards –East Zone,2019 as the Best Retail Project in east zone. Acropolis mall is the first mall in Kolkata to have installed a state-of-the-art Firefighting kiosk with rescue Equipment in keeping with its commitment to the advisory to Indian Institute Of Architect. The facility was inaugurated by Shri Jagmohan, IPS, Director General, West Bengal Fire & Emergency Services, Govt of West Bengal in presence of Shri Sushil Mohta, Chairman, Merlin Group. The kiosk will serve the neighboring area as well.