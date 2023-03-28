Home

Health

Adenoiditis in Children: Know Causes, Symptoms, Treatment For Kids

Children are vulnerable to various diseases due to not-so-strong immune systems. After the rising cases of H3N2, another illness that affects children easily is adenoiditis. Here is a guide to get a brief about.

Adenoiditis in Children: Know Causes, Symptoms, Treatment For Kids (Freepik)

Adenoiditis in children: Children tend to be more susceptible to diseases as their immunity is still growing and strengthening. Recently, H3N2 influenza virus was on a serious rise in the country and children were among the top at-risk population who were vulnerable. According to doctors, this was mainly because is because they are more susceptible to infections due to their weaker immune systems. Children under 5 are particularly at risk, and this is compounded by the fact that they often come into contact with other infected children at school. Many children have also missed their seasonal flu vaccines, which leaves them more vulnerable to the virus. While this generic reason for infection in kids, adenoiditis is also triggered due by infection. Adenoids are lymphatic tissues that help body combat infection and inflammation of the adenoids leads to adenoiditis. Adenoids are present in the pharynx or the throat. It is located just behind the nose, near the tonsils.

Why are adenoids important?

As they are present in the throat, these masses are the first layer of protection from infection. Part of the lymphatic system, these adenoids store the white blood cells and antibodies and when they are inflamed, they will not be able to perform optimally.

Adenoiditis Causes and Symptoms:

Runny or stuffy nose

Swollen neck glands

Pain in the ear

Nasal sound while speaking

Sore throat

Snoring

Breathing From Mouth

According to Healthline, adenoiditis can be caused by a bacterial infection, such as infection with the bacteria Streptococcus. It can also be caused by a number of viruses, including Epstein-Brrar virus, adenovirus, and rhinovirus.

Children who have recurring throat infections, and tonsils and are susceptible to allergens in the air, germs etc are more prone to adenoiditis.

Adenoiditis usually subsides as we age. The adult body learns other ways to combat infections making us stronger from the inside.

Treatment and Prevention

Doctors may initially prescribe a suitable antibiotic. However, depending on the severity and diagnosis by the respective doctor, they might refer some required tests as well.

Speaking of precautions, ample of good sleep, eating a healthy diet, and taking in a good amount of fluids are major ways through which one may try to prevent infection. Also, maintain a good hand hygiene as well.











